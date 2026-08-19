The Ghana Meteorological Agency released its morning forecast for Wednesday, August 19, 2026

Thunderstorms and rain of varying intensity are expected across northern and transition zones into the afternoon

Residents along the coast, forest and hilly areas face reduced visibility due to mist and fog in the early hours

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The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has issued its morning weather forecast for Wednesday, August 19, 2026, alerting residents across several parts of the country to expect unsettled conditions throughout the day.

According to GMet, thunderstorms accompanied by rain of varying intensity will persist over portions of the northern and transition sectors from the morning into the afternoon hours.

The GMet predicts rain and thunderstorms will hit parts of Ghana today, August 19, 2026. Photo credit: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

The agency did not specify exact regions but indicated the activity would be sustained rather than brief.

Conditions in southern Ghana are expected to be overcast, with cloudy skies dominating for much of the day.

A limited number of areas in the south may experience slight to moderate rainfall, though the heavier activity remains concentrated further north.

Coastal and forest areas facing reduced visibility

GMet also flagged the formation of mist and fog patches in the early morning hours, particularly affecting coastal zones, forested areas and hilly terrain.

These conditions are expected to reduce visibility for commuters and travellers navigating those areas at the start of the day.

Residents in the affected zones are advised to exercise caution, particularly on roads where early morning fog can significantly limit sightlines.

The forecast covers conditions for August 19, 2026, and was issued as part of GMet's routine morning bulletins monitoring weather patterns across Ghana.

Read the morning weather update from the GMet on X below:

GHS shares food safety tips amid rainfall

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that the Ghana Health Service (GHS) issued a public health warning after heavy rainfall hit parts of the Greater Accra Region.

The health authority identified cholera, typhoid fever and other waterborne diseases as key health risks following the floods.

The Ghana Health Service also outlined preventive measures for the general public and food vendors to help curb the spread of diseases.

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Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh