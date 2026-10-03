A fire broke out at Jesus House Chapel International, also known as Love Temple, in Dansoman on October 3, 2026

The incident occurred near the late former Ghanaian Vice President Aliu Mahama's residence, drawing attention from onlookers

Video footage of the blaze circulated on social media, prompting reactions about illegal electrical connections and fire safety

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A fire broke out at Jesus House Chapel International, commonly referred to as Love Temple, in Dansoman, Accra, on 3 October 2026, sending large plumes of dark smoke into the sky above the neighbourhood.

The blaze, which drew crowds of onlookers to the scene, occurred opposite the residence of the late former Ghanaian Vice President Aliu Mahama, according to footage shared by The 1957 News blogger on Instagram.

Residents rush to quench the fire at Jesus House Chapel in Dansoman with buckets. Photo credit: @1957.

Source: Instagram

Fire at Dansoman's Jesus Love Chapel International

Video from the scene showed thick black smoke rising from near the church premises, with residents gathering in the street to watch the fire unfold.

The cause of the blaze had not been officially confirmed at the time of publishing, and no details on casualties or structural damage were immediately available.

The Instagram video is below:

Reactions to the Jesus Love Chapel International

The video spread rapidly across social media, drawing a range of comments from Ghanaians online.

@iamphadell pointed to a common cause of fires in the country, writing:

"Illegal connection plenty 🤧"

@daddyyo726 stressed the importance of basic safety measures, saying,

"Everyone needs fire alarm"

@5ive.aa used the incident to comment on the current political climate, writing:

"Fire, Arrests, Demolitions & Total Force. Perception is everything in politics and they are loosing that battle. It's sad to watch."

@richman_jerome made a religious reference in response, noting:

"Prophet Roja said these too. This is so unsafe. The government needs to do better and stop putting the residents in harm's way. Bystanders and children should not be trying to control a fire."

The Instagram video is below:

Fire breaks out in the North Industrial area

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about a fire that broke out in Accra’s North Industrial Area on October 1, 2026, and the response by two Ghana National Fire Service tenders.

Firefighters reportedly struggled to reach the blaze after residents allegedly blocked their access routes.

The cause of the fire, the extent of the damage and whether anyone was injured remained unconfirmed.

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Source: YEN.com.gh