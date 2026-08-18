The Ghana Meteorological Agency has issued its afternoon weather forecast for Tuesday, August 18, 2026

Thunderstorms and rain are expected to affect parts of the northern sector and the transition belt

The sea state has been flagged as rough, with cooler temperatures anticipated overnight and into early morning

The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has released its afternoon weather forecast for Tuesday, August 18, 2026, warning of thunderstorms and rainfall across several parts of the country.

GMet indicated that most areas will experience a combination of cloud cover and sunshine during the afternoon hours, though conditions will vary significantly by region.

The GMet forecasts thunderstorms and rain in parts of Ghana this afternoon, August 18, 2026. Photo credit: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Rainfall expected across multiple zones

The northern sector faces the highest weather activity, with thunderstorms or rain forecast for parts of that region.

The transition belt is similarly likely to receive rainfall, possibly accompanied by thunder.

Further south, slight rain is expected in parts of the middle sector, as well as in a few locations situated just above the coastline.

Sea conditions and overnight temperatures

GMet has described the state of the sea as rough, a warning that is relevant for fishing communities, maritime operators, and anyone with activity planned along Ghana's coast.

Despite the afternoon rain risk inland, temperatures are expected to ease considerably by nightfall.

The agency anticipates relatively cool conditions both overnight and into the early morning hours on Wednesday, offering some relief after the day's weather activity.

Residents in affected zones are advised to take necessary precautions, particularly those in the northern sector and transition belt where the risk of thunderstorms is highest.

Read the afternoon weather update from the GMet on X below:

Earlier GMet weather forecasts

Earlier in the morning, YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghana Meteorological Agency has issued its morning forecast for Tuesday, August 18, 2026, covering conditions across all parts of the country

Coastal, forest and mountainous areas face early mist or fog, while southern Ghana could see localised drizzle or slight rain during the morning

Residents in the middle, transition and northern sectors should prepare for possible thunderstorms and rain in the afternoon and evening hours

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Source: YEN.com.gh