GMet Forecasts Thunderstorms and Rain in Parts of Ghana This Afternoon, August 18
- The Ghana Meteorological Agency has issued its afternoon weather forecast for Tuesday, August 18, 2026
- Thunderstorms and rain are expected to affect parts of the northern sector and the transition belt
- The sea state has been flagged as rough, with cooler temperatures anticipated overnight and into early morning
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The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has released its afternoon weather forecast for Tuesday, August 18, 2026, warning of thunderstorms and rainfall across several parts of the country.
GMet indicated that most areas will experience a combination of cloud cover and sunshine during the afternoon hours, though conditions will vary significantly by region.
Rainfall expected across multiple zones
The northern sector faces the highest weather activity, with thunderstorms or rain forecast for parts of that region.
The transition belt is similarly likely to receive rainfall, possibly accompanied by thunder.
Further south, slight rain is expected in parts of the middle sector, as well as in a few locations situated just above the coastline.
Sea conditions and overnight temperatures
GMet has described the state of the sea as rough, a warning that is relevant for fishing communities, maritime operators, and anyone with activity planned along Ghana's coast.
Despite the afternoon rain risk inland, temperatures are expected to ease considerably by nightfall.
The agency anticipates relatively cool conditions both overnight and into the early morning hours on Wednesday, offering some relief after the day's weather activity.
Residents in affected zones are advised to take necessary precautions, particularly those in the northern sector and transition belt where the risk of thunderstorms is highest.
Read the afternoon weather update from the GMet on X below:
Earlier GMet weather forecasts
Earlier in the morning, YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghana Meteorological Agency has issued its morning forecast for Tuesday, August 18, 2026, covering conditions across all parts of the country
Coastal, forest and mountainous areas face early mist or fog, while southern Ghana could see localised drizzle or slight rain during the morning
Residents in the middle, transition and northern sectors should prepare for possible thunderstorms and rain in the afternoon and evening hours
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Salifu Bagulube Moro (Human-Interest Editor) Salifu Bagulube Moro is a Current Affairs Editor at YEN.com.gh. He has over five years of experience in journalism. He graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2018, where he obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Communication Studies with a specialization in Journalism. Salifu previously worked with Opera News as a Content Management Systems (CMS) Editor. He also worked as an Online Reporter for the Ghanatalksbusiness.com news portal, as well as with the Graphic Communications Group Limited as a National Service Person. Salifu joined YEN.com.gh in 2024. Email: salifu.moro@yen.com.gh.