The Ghana Health Service issued a public health warning after heavy flooding hit parts of the Greater Accra Region

The health authority listed cholera, typhoid fever and other waterborne diseases as key risks following the floods

Ghana Health Service outlined preventive measures for both the general public and food vendors to curb disease spread

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The Ghana Health Service has warned residents of the Greater Accra Region of a heightened risk of cholera, typhoid fever and other waterborne diseases following severe flooding that struck parts of the capital.

The warning, posted on the Ghana Health Service's official Facebook page on Tuesday, June 30, 2026, referenced a public health alert issued on 29th May, 2026 and signed by Director-General Dr Samuel Kaba Akoriyea, which detailed precautionary steps for individuals and food vendors.

The Ghana Health Service has warned residents of a heightened risk of cholera, typhoid fever and other waterborne diseases Photo credit: GUY GERVAIS KITINA, ROGER YEBUAH/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Measures for the general public

The Ghana Health Service urged residents to keep their surroundings clean and remove any containers capable of holding stagnant water, as these create ideal breeding conditions for disease-carrying mosquitoes and bacteria.

Households were also advised to clear bushes around their homes and to ensure that all food is thoroughly cooked before consumption.

On food hygiene, the health authority recommended washing fruits and vegetables with clean water mixed with salt or vinegar, and purchasing food only from sources known to be hygienic.

Regular handwashing with soap under running water, particularly before handling food, was highlighted as a critical preventive habit.

The Ghana Health Service also stressed the importance of seeking medical attention promptly, urging anyone who develops symptoms of illness to visit the nearest health facility without delay.

Guidelines issued for food vendors

Food vendors operating in affected areas received a separate set of directives. The Ghana Health Service instructed vendors to source ingredients exclusively from approved and hygienic suppliers, apply strict food safety practices throughout preparation and storage, and keep raw items such as fish separate from cooked or ready-to-eat foods.

Vendors were additionally required to wash all fruits and vegetables thoroughly using clean water with salt or vinegar, and to ensure their food handling certificates remain valid and current.

The alert comes as flooding continues to pose a recurring public health challenge in Greater Accra, where inadequate drainage infrastructure regularly leaves communities vulnerable during periods of heavy rainfall.

"The Ghana Health Service has warned residents of a heightened risk of cholera, typhoid fever and other waterborne diseases. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

At the time of writing the report, the post by the Ghana Health Service has generated a lot of reactions.

Below is the Facebook post by the Ghana Health Service on the aftermath of the Accra floods.

Minority demands probe amid Accra floods

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana’s parliamentary Minority has called for the dissolution of and a parliamentary probe into a presidential anti-flood task force led by Deputy Chief of Staff Stan Dogbe, following catastrophic floods that claimed 12 lives.

The Minority also urged emergency health protocols to prevent waterborne disease outbreaks.

He called for a special committee to investigate its operations and spending, insisting that members step aside to ensure an impartial inquiry.

Source: YEN.com.gh