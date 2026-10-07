Section 203(a) of the US Immigration and Nationality Act establishes four preference categories that govern how family-sponsored immigrant visas are distributed each year

The second preference category, covering spouses and children of lawful permanent residents, carries the largest single allocation at 114,200 visas annually

Brothers and sisters of adult US citizens fall under the fourth preference category, with 65,000 visas available each year plus any unused numbers from the first three categories

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

The United States Immigration and Nationality Act (INA) lays out a structured hierarchy of four preference categories under Section 203(a) that governs the annual distribution of family-sponsored immigrant visas, according to official US government guidance.

Each category corresponds to a specific family relationship and carries a fixed annual visa allocation, with provisions that allow unused numbers from higher categories to roll down to lower ones.

US family-sponsored visas: how four preference categories allocate annual numbers, including the 114,200 second-preference visas and sibling visas under F4. Image credit: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The four preference categories explained

The first preference (F1) is reserved for unmarried sons and daughters of US citizens, with 23,400 visas allocated per year. This category can also absorb any numbers left unused by the fourth preference.

The second preference carries the largest annual allocation of any single category, at 114,200 visas.

That total can increase further if the worldwide family preference level exceeds 226,000, or if first preference numbers go unused. It is divided into two sub-categories: F2A, which covers spouses and children of lawful permanent residents and receives 77% of the overall second preference allocation, and F2B, which applies to unmarried sons and daughters aged 21 and older with a parent holding permanent resident status, receiving the remaining 23%.

Notably, 75% of the F2A numbers are exempt from per-country limits, a provision designed to shorten waiting times for spouses and young children regardless of their country of birth.

The third preference (F3) applies to married sons and daughters of US citizens, with 23,400 visas available annually, supplemented by any numbers not used by the first and second preferences.

The fourth and final preference (F4) covers brothers and sisters of adult US citizens, with a base allocation of 65,000 visas per year plus any remaining numbers from the three preceding categories.

How the rollover system functions

The INA's rollover mechanism means that the actual number of visas issued within each category can vary from year to year. When demand in a higher preference category falls short of its allocation, those surplus numbers become available to the categories below it, giving the system a degree of flexibility in response to shifting application volumes.

Per-country limits apply across most categories, capping the share of visas any single country's nationals can receive in a given year. The partial exemption built into the F2A sub-category is an exception to that rule and reflects the US government's stated priority of keeping families with close ties to permanent residents together without prolonged separation.

US releases income rules for Green Card sponsorship

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the US listed income requirements that citizens and lawful permanent residents must meet to sponsor foreign family members for a Green Card.

The form is a legally binding document through which a sponsor commits to providing financial support for the immigrant they are petitioning for.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh