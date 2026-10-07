Argentine legend Lionel Messi received an unusual parting gift from referee Fernando Véjar after his farewell international match

Messi marked his final Argentina appearance with a goal and two assists in a 3-0 victory, bringing his career tally to 126 goals

The 39-year-old ended his international career as Argentina's most capped player with 208 appearances to his name

Referee Fernando Véjar presented Lionel Messi with his yellow and red cards as keepsakes after the Argentine superstar's final international match.

Lionel Messi was shown both yellow and red cards in his final Argentina match. Photo by Juan Mabromata.

Source: Getty Images

Why Messi received red and yellow cards

The red and yellow cards Messi received after Argentina’s farewell match were not disciplinary sanctions but a personal gesture from Chilean referee Fernando Véjar.

The farewell moment came after Argentina’s 3-0 friendly victory over Benin at the Monumental Stadium on Tuesday, October 6, marking the end of Messi’s 21-year career with the La Albiceleste.

After the final whistle, Véjar handed Messi both cards as a unique memento of the occasion.

Rather than sending him off or booking him, the referee was simply acknowledging the significance of Messi’s final appearance for Argentina.

The cards carried no disciplinary weight. They were Véjar’s way of recognising that he had witnessed a historic moment and giving Messi something memorable to take away from his final night in the national jersey.

How did Messi perform in his farewell match

The 39-year-old produced a performance befitting the magnitude of the occasion in front of more than 85,000 supporters.

He set up goals for Nicolás Otamendi and Nico Paz before stepping up from the penalty spot in the 71st minute to find the net himself, taking his final tally for Argentina to 126 international goals.

The evening also featured a moment of collective appreciation in the 10th minute, when play was halted to allow the capacity crowd to give Messi a prolonged standing ovation.

He departs as Argentina's record appearance maker, having represented his country on 208 occasions, while also remaining the national team's all-time top scorer.

A career celebrated across the globe

The occasion extended well beyond the match itself.

According to The Athletic, teammates, opponents and fans all paid tribute throughout the evening, and a drone show above the stadium marked the scale of what Messi's career has meant to Argentine football.

He leaves international competition having achieved the sport's highest honour, lifting the FIFA World Cup, along with two Copa América titles and a legacy widely regarded as among the finest in the history of the game.

Ronaldinho pays tribute to Lionel Messi

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Ronaldinho shared a heartfelt message for Lionel Messi after the Argentine played his final game for the national team.

The 2005 Ballon d’Or winner reflected on their journey from childhood dreams to becoming world champions together.

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Source: YEN.com.gh