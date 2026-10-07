Residents of Community 25 near Tema say some households have gone up to a year without a reliable water supply from Ghana Water Limited

A residents' association executive raised fears over dry fire hydrants near major fuel storage facilities, warning the area was a 'tinderbox'

Residents alleged that some Ghana Water workers may have interests in water-tanker businesses and could be deliberately shutting valves

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Residents of Community 25, located near Tema in the Kpone Katamanso Municipality of the Greater Accra Region, are calling on authorities to urgently address a water shortage that has left some households without a reliable supply for as long as a year.

Community 25 near Tema faces a year-long water shortage, dry fire hydrants and claims of valve tampering involving Ghana Water Limited, raising safety alarms. Image credit: Joy News

Source: UGC

Eric Martey, an executive member of the Community 25 Residents Association, raised the alarm on Joy FM's Super Morning Show on Wednesday, October 7, 2026, saying the situation had worsened following pipeline repair works carried out by Ghana Water Limited roughly two months ago.

He said no water had flowed through the community's dedicated line since those repairs were completed, despite residents having paid for that dedicated connection.

Dry hydrants raise fire safety concerns

Beyond the daily hardship of sourcing water, Martey flagged a more alarming concern: every fire hydrant in the community is dry.

Given that several major installations and fuel storage facilities operate in the area, he warned that the consequences of a fire outbreak could be catastrophic.

"We are sitting on a tinderbox," he said, stressing that the absence of water made fighting any blaze virtually impossible.

Residents made repeated attempts to engage Ghana Water Limited before eventually visiting the company's offices without a prior appointment on September 14, 2026, after earlier requests for a meeting allegedly went unanswered.

Martey said officials appeared unprepared for their arrival.

Ghana Water Limited subsequently cited low water pressure as the reason Community 25 was not receiving supply, but residents found this difficult to accept, noting that Communities 1, 2 and 3 continue to receive water regularly despite sitting farther from the Ashaiman booster station.

Allegations of valve tampering and diverted supply

Martey went further, alleging that residents had information suggesting some Ghana Water workers may hold interests in water-tanker businesses and could be closing valves deliberately to sustain demand for tanker deliveries.

He also raised concerns that water lines serving bottled-water producers in the area may have been tapped, potentially diverting supply away from households.

He called on relevant authorities to investigate both claims.

With piped water unavailable, residents have turned entirely to tanker deliveries, but that arrangement has brought fresh worries.

Martey recounted an incident in which water bought from a tanker turned green within three days of being stored, prompting serious questions about safety.

"Is this what we are supposed to be drinking?" he asked.

Households now place orders and wait, sometimes receiving water the following day, sometimes waiting up to two days.

Martey described the toll on residents as exhausting and appealed for immediate intervention to restore a dependable water supply.

"We cannot continue to live like this," he said.

Residents of Edumenu, Ghana, celebrate restored access to clean water after years of reliance on a muddy pond, thanks to humanitarian Reza Afshar's efforts. Image credit: UGC

Source: UGC

Reza Afshar helps village with clean water

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that residents of Edumenu, a village in Saltpond District of Ghana's Central Region, celebrated after gaining access to clean water following the restoration of a long-abandoned community borehole.

The intervention was led by Obroni humanitarian content creator Rezahelping, whose real name is Reza Afshar, and his team, after they embarked on an extensive survey that led them to the struggling community.

For years, the people of Edumenu, a village with a population of more than 550 residents, faced severe challenges accessing clean and safe drinking water.

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Source: YEN.com.gh