CLOGSAG Acting President Benjamin Otoo issued a directive to regional and district executives on Tuesday, October 6, 2026

The disputed appointments are currently before the High Court, which has scheduled a date to determine the matter

Otoo urged all CLOGSAG members to remain calm and respect the judicial process as the legal dispute unfolds

The Acting President of the Civil and Local Government Staff Association of Ghana (CLOGSAG), Benjamin Otoo, has issued a firm directive to all regional and district executives, urging them not to act on a set of appointments whose legitimacy is currently being contested in court.

CLOGSAG Acting President Benjamin Otoo tells regional and district executives not to implement disputed appointments as members await the High Court ruling. Image credit: UGC

Source: UGC

In a statement released on Tuesday, 6 October 2026, the Office of the Acting President confirmed that the High Court has already scheduled a hearing date to adjudicate the dispute surrounding the appointments in question.

CLOGSAG urges members to await court ruling

Otoo made clear that the appointments must not be recognised or implemented in any form until the judiciary delivers its verdict.

"Accordingly, all Regional Executives, District Executives and members are urged to disregard and refrain from implementing any notices, directives or administrative actions arising from the purported appointments until the Court has pronounced on the matter," his statement read.

He reinforced that the validity of the appointments remains entirely subject to what the court decides, and that any administrative action taken in the interim would be premature.

CLOGSAG calls for restraint and calm

Beyond the legal directive, Otoo appealed to the broader CLOGSAG membership to keep calm and conduct themselves in a law-abiding manner throughout the process.

He stressed that his office is focused on safeguarding the association's institutional integrity, its property, and the collective interests of all its members.

He also extended the call for restraint to all stakeholders connected to the matter, asking them to allow the judicial process to run its course without interference.

"Let the court determine the matter," Otoo said, in a pointed closing remark underscoring his confidence in the legal process as the appropriate avenue for resolving the dispute.

The Facebook post below provides more details on the CLOGSAG appointment saga.

CLOGSAG Executive Secretary Isaac Bampoe Addo dies

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Dr Isaac Bampoe Addo, the Executive Secretary of the Civil and Local Government Staff Association of Ghana (CLOGSAG), had passed away following a brief illness.

He reportedly died on Friday, August 21, 2026.

Citi News reported the death of Addo, though the specific circumstances surrounding his illness have not been publicly shared.

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Source: YEN.com.gh