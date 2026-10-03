Ahenfie FM/TV has assembled a 10-member sports team set to debut on October 12, 2026

The squad includes former Wontumi FM/TV and Nhyira FM personalities such as Fancy Di Maria and Fiifi Manfred

The station has announced three daily sports broadcasting slots across radio and television

Ghanaian radio and television station Ahenfie FM/TV has unveiled a 10-member sports broadcasting team ahead of the launch of its sports programmes on October 12.

The lineup brings together a mix of established media personalities drawn largely from rival stations, including several former Wontumi FM/TV and Nhyira FM figures.

Fancy Di Maria will lead a strong 10-man sports crew at Ahenfie FM/TV. Photo credit: @akomeahmessiah/X, @FancyDiMaria_/X and @NewtonLartey/X.

Source: Twitter

Ahenfie FM/TV's full 10-member sports team

Leading the group is Fancy Di Maria, who served as Head of Sports and main host at Wontumi FM/TV after earlier stints at Angel FM and Silver FM.

He is joined by Newton Peter Lartey, a sports analyst who joined Wontumi FM/TV in January 2025 before publicly announcing his departure ahead of the move to Ahenfie.

Michael Akomeah, widely recognised by the moniker Sports Messiah, brings broadcasting and analysis experience from both Sompa and Wontumi FM/TV.

Fiifi Manfred, a Takoradi-born sports journalist, arrives following a notable run at Nhyira FM.

OKT Ranking, whose full name is Okyere Kwame Tawiah, previously served as an executive producer within Wontumi FM/TV's sports department.

Shadrack Otoo, the former producer of Wontumi Sports Buffet, also made the switch to Ahenfie after formally announcing his exit from his previous employer.

Hussein Adams joins the team from Akwaaba 98.1 FM in the Bono Region, where he spent approximately five years as a sports analyst.

Joseph Tagoe, popularly known as Baby Joe or the National Motivator, is a comic sports commentator and a well-known Hearts of Oak supporter who previously worked at Nhyira FM and Ezra TV.

Sokoban Fatilow departed Nhyira FM after a five-year stint before signing on with Ahenfie.

Rounding out the squad is Paul Asamoah, known professionally as Obaatan, a sports presenter who also made the move from Wontumi FM/TV.

The 10 personalities named as part of the station's sports team are:

Fancy Di Maria Newton Peter Lartey Hussein Adams Michael Akomeah (Sports Messiah) Fiifi Manfred OKT Ranking Shadrack Otoo Baby Joe Sokoban Fatilow Obaatan

Ahenfie sports programme schedule

Ahenfie FM/TV has structured its sports output across three daily windows.

Morning coverage will run from 6:00 am to 7:00 am, while the afternoon block is scheduled from 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm. Evening programming will occupy the 7:00 pm to 10:00 pm slot.

With its October 12 launch date confirmed, the station is positioning itself as a significant new voice in Ghanaian sports media across both radio and television platforms.

Wontumi Sports' sole surviving member reacts

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Capo De Supremo, whose real name is Ishaiku Ahadator, shared a cryptic “There’s Fire” message on social media that caught fans’ attention.

His post came as Wontumi FM/TV’s sports department continued to see the departure of several familiar faces.

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Source: YEN.com.gh