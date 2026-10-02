Demolition at La Pleasure Beach has affected structures at one of Accra’s best-known leisure destinations

Ghanaians planning a beach outing have other coastal spots to consider across Greater Accra

The alternatives offer different experiences, from live music to private beach facilities and seaside walks

The demolition of structures at La Pleasure Beach, popularly known as Labadi Beach, has put one of Accra’s familiar leisure destinations in the news.

Still craving beach vibes? Five places in Greater Accra to visit after the Labadi demolition. Image credit: 3news, Coconut grove

Source: UGC

Military and police personnel carried out the exercise on Friday, October 2, 2026, with several structures completely or partially pulled down. Vendors and businesses were directed to vacate the affected area.

For Ghanaians considering somewhere else for a weekend outing, Greater Accra has other beaches stretching from Bortianor and Kokrobite to Sakumono, Ningo-Prampram and Ada.

Here are five options to consider.

1. Kokrobite Beach

Located west of central Accra, Kokrobite offers a beach experience with music, food and accommodation nearby.

Visitors looking for entertainment can explore establishments such as Big Milly’s Backyard, which advertises live bands at weekends, a restaurant, a bar and surfing lessons.

Its mix of beachfront activity and places to stay makes Kokrobite an option for both an afternoon outing and a longer weekend break. Weekdays offer a quieter atmosphere at establishments such as Big Milly’s.

2. Bojo Beach

Bojo Beach, at Bortianor, is another option for visitors who prefer a beach outing with resort facilities.

Situated beside the Densu River delta and the Atlantic Ocean, Bojo Beach Resort advertises a private beach area, restaurant, bar, accommodation and an outdoor pool.

Its website currently lists adult beach admission at GH¢50 per person. Visitors should confirm the rate and what it covers before travelling, particularly when organising a group outing.

3. Titanic Beach, Sakumono

Titanic Beach is an option for people around Tema and Sakumono who want refreshments and time beside the sea.

The Ghana News Agency has described its holiday atmosphere as lively, with food vendors, music and crowds. However, its reporting also highlighted sanitation problems.

More recently, GNPC and its partners organised a cleanup there on September 18, 2026. Visitors should assess conditions on arrival when choosing a place to settle.

4. Ningo-Prampram beaches

The Ningo-Prampram coastline offers another setting for a day away from central Accra.

Visitors seeking organised facilities can consider beachfront resorts, including The C Resort in New Ningo, which advertises a private sandy beach and welcomes day visitors.

Access arrangements differ between public beach areas and privately managed facilities, so checking ahead can help visitors plan their budget.

5. Ada Foah Beach

Further east, Ada Foah offers seaside scenery near the point where the Volta River meets the Atlantic Ocean.

The Ghana Tourism Authority lists beach relaxation, boat excursions and water sports among the area’s attractions.

For visitors who can allow more travel time, Ada offers the chance to combine a beach outing with exploring the estuary and nearby communities. Confirming access, facilities and activity availability before departure will help with planning.

Heavy security at Laboma beach

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about the heavy security which was deployed at Laboma Beach ahead of a planned demolition exercise targeting unauthorised structures in Accra.

The operation is being led by the Greater Accra Regional Security Council in response to the city’s recurring flood crisis.

The exercise follows the devastating June 29 floods, which affected several communities and renewed calls for authorities to remove structures obstructing waterways.

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Source: YEN.com.gh