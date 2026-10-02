Popular beach clubs, bars and restaurants have been affected by demolition exercises along Accra’s La coastline

The latest operation follows an earlier clearance at Laboma, where businesses were accused of occupying a lagoon buffer zone

Operators have raised concerns over lost investments and livelihoods as more beachfront structures are pulled down

Accra’s La beachfront has witnessed demolition exercises affecting leisure facilities and hospitality businesses, from structures at Laboma Beach to La Pleasure Beach and Polo Beach Club.

Polo, Pink Flamingo and more: List of businesses affected by beach demolitions. Image credit: TV3

Source: UGC

The latest operation took place on Friday, October 2, 2026, when personnel from the 48 Engineer Regiment of the Ghana Armed Forces, supported by police, pulled down structures in the La Beach area.

It followed September’s clearance at Laboma, which authorities linked to restoring the Kpeshie Lagoon’s floodwater retention capacity.

The exercise at La Pleasure Beach has also generated controversy over land ownership and assurances reportedly given to operators.

Below are the beach areas and named businesses affected, alongside other establishments listed in the earlier demolition notice.

La Pleasure Beach and Polo

La Pleasure Beach: The popular destination, also known as Labadi Beach, saw several structures completely or partially demolished on October 2.

Security personnel reportedly arrived around 4 am and directed workers, residents and business operators to leave. Affected occupants were seen attempting to retrieve belongings from the rubble.

La Dadekotopon MP Rita Naa Odoley Sowah confronted personnel at the site, saying she had previously received assurances that the structures would be spared.

Polo Beach Club: The entertainment venue near Labadi Beach Hotel was also demolished on October 2. Reports identified it as one of the prominent businesses affected by the clearance of the La beachfront.

Businesses affected at Laboma

The Laboma Beach enclave experienced an earlier demolition exercise beginning on September 13. Authorities said selected structures occupied the Kpeshie Lagoon’s protected buffer zone, stressing that the entire Laboma area was not being cleared.

Pink Flamingo Lounge: The beachfront establishment was among the businesses confirmed demolished during the September exercise.

ULA Beach Club: Reports also identified ULA as one of the beach clubs affected by the Laboma demolitions.

Itz Box Bar: Ghanaian musician Itz Tiffany’s bar at Laboma was demolished. Its management subsequently announced the closure of that location, while saying its Spintex outlet remained operational.

“Yesterday was a hard day for us,” the business said in its farewell message.

Bliss Escape Restaurant: Graphic Online’s reporting identified Bliss Escape among the affected hospitality businesses. A staff member challenged the authorities’ explanation that the structures were obstructing the waterway.

Other businesses named in notices

The earlier REGSEC vacate notice also named Trophy, Amsterdam Kitchen, Si Beach Resort and Alora Beach Resort.

Their inclusion establishes that they were targeted by the notice, but does not independently confirm that every named property was subsequently demolished.

Beyond the buildings, operators have warned of wider economic consequences. Laboma Beach spokesman Nathaniel Nettey said more than 3,000 people worked within the enclave and could feel the impact, including staff and associated workers.

The available reports do not establish a complete list of every affected business or a final count of jobs lost.

Security forces mobilised weeks ahead of demolition

Per an earlier YEN.com.gh report, police and military personnel had already been stationed at Laboma Beach more than a month before the operation, as the Greater Accra Regional Security Council finalised arrangements for the exercise.

The deployment formed part of a wider crackdown launched after the devastating June 29 floods, with officials framing the demolitions as a step to restore natural drainage and prevent further flooding rather than a punitive measure against beach traders.

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Source: YEN.com.gh