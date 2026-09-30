The contractor briefed Roads and Highways Minister Kwame Governs Agbodza during a site inspection of the Kumasi-Konongo Bypass project

The contractor linked persistent drainage problems and road failure on one section to activities around Prophet Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah's church

The contractor warned the newly rehabilitated road could fail again if the drainage and access issues were not resolved before asphalt works began

The contractor handling the Kumasi-Konongo Bypass project has pointed to activities around the Second Chance Church, led by Prophet Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah, as the root cause of recurring drainage failures and the structural collapse of one section of the road.

The disclosure was made during a site inspection attended by Roads and Highways Minister Kwame Governs Agbodza, at which the contractor outlined the scale of the challenge and the remedial work already undertaken.

Adom Kyei-Duah: Kumasi-Konongo Bypass Contractor Blames Second Chance Church for Road Failure

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According to the contractor, the affected section had deteriorated to the point of complete failure, forcing the project team to excavate the area and fill it with boulders and crushed rock.

He explained that the road, which was originally about a metre lower, had since been raised by close to two metres as part of efforts to stabilise the surface. Despite that significant intervention, the drainage problems remained unresolved.

"All the cross-drainages that we did here are all silted again because of the activities from this area," the contractor said during the briefing.

He specifically identified unauthorised access routes being carved out around Second Chance, also known as Philadelphia, as a major contributing factor.

"We are having issues with the access being created around Second Chance, the church of Prophet Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah, and that is what has actually caused," he stated, referring to the section's failure.

Asphalt Works Expected Within Weeks

The contractor indicated that asphalt laying on the troubled section was expected to begin within one to one-and-a-half weeks, after which work would advance to other portions of the bypass.

However, he stressed that unless the drainage and access problems were properly resolved before that stage, the newly laid road surface risked deteriorating again.

"If that problem is not solved, we might undermine the road again and create problems," he warned.

In response, Minister Agbodza directed that appropriate arrangements be put in place to manage access around the church and that the drainage concerns be addressed before works progressed further.

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Source: YEN.com.gh