The Accra Metropolitan Assembly issued a directive restricting Aboboyaa operators on Accra's roads

Accra Mayor Michael Kpakpo Allotey announced the new rules as part of a broader push to cut road accidents involving tricycles

Operators have until the end of August 2026 to fit their tricycles with reflector stickers or face sanctions from the Assembly

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) has prohibited tricycle operators, commonly referred to as Aboboyaa riders, from travelling along the inner lanes of roads in Accra, citing road safety concerns.

Accra Mayor Michael Kpakpo Allotey announced the directive while addressing journalists, stating that the measure forms part of a wider effort to curb accidents involving tricycles on the city's roads.

AMA Bans Aboboyaa Tricycles From Inner Lanes of Accra Roads, Sets August Deadline

Source: UGC

Under the new regulations, operators are required to use designated side roads wherever those are available.

On stretches where no side road exists, riders must stay in the outer lane and ensure their tricycles carry reflectors at all times.

The Mayor also mandated that riders wear reflective clothing to boost their visibility, particularly during night-time operations.

"If there are highways and there's a side road, they must always use the side road. If there are no side roads, they must drive the outer lane, with reflectors on," Allotey said.

According to a statement, AMA has set the end of August 2026 as the deadline for operators to install reflector stickers on their vehicles.

The Assembly warned that riders who fail to meet this requirement before enforcement begins will face sanctions.

Allotey appealed to operators to act proactively rather than wait for authorities to intervene, stressing that the rules were designed to protect both tricycle riders and other road users.

Aboboyaa tricycles are a common mode of transporting goods across Accra's neighbourhoods and are frequently cited in discussions around urban traffic management and road safety in the capital.

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Source: YEN.com.gh