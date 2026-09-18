Elvis Osei Mensah Dapaah: Ahafo Ano South West MP Survives Serious Car Accident on Constituency Trip
- Elvis Osei Mensah Dapaah, MP for Ahafo Ano South West, was involved in a serious car accident on Thursday, September 17, 2026
- The crash occurred while the MP and his team were travelling on constituency business to secure educational placements for students
- Elvis Osei Mensah Dapaah shared footage of the overturned SUV on his TikTok page and gave an update on the condition of everyone involved
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Elvis Osei Mensah Dapaah, the Member of Parliament for Ahafo Ano South West in the Ashanti Region, has survived a serious road accident that left his vehicle overturned in a muddy roadside ditch.
The crash took place on Thursday, September 17, 2026, while the NPP MP and his team were on the road for constituency business, specifically working to secure educational placements for students across Ahafo Ano South West.
Amateur footage of the aftermath, filmed by bystanders on a smartphone, showed a dark-coloured SUV lying on its side, heavily damaged, as a crowd gathered around the wreckage.
The scene, muddy and chaotic, captures the severity of what the MP and his team walked away from.
Dapaah shares update after Ahafo Ano crash
Elvis Dapaah himself posted the footage on his official TikTok page, using the platform to reassure constituents directly.
He confirmed that all those travelling with him were safe, in stable condition, and undergoing the necessary medical checks.
He wrote:
"Earlier today, while travelling on constituency business to secure educational placements for students across Ahafo Ano South West, my team and I were involved in a road traffic accident."
"I am deeply thankful to report that everyone involved is safe, in stable condition, and receiving the necessary medical evaluation."
The Ahafo Ano South West MP also took a moment to express gratitude to emergency responders, medical staff, and the many constituents who reached out following news of the accident.
He added:
"I extend my sincere gratitude to the first responders, medical staff, and all constituents who have reached out with well-wishes."
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The TikTok video of the Ahafo Ano South West MP's accident scene is below:
Constituents react to Ahafo Ano MP's accident
News of the crash drew an outpouring of concern and relief from supporters across the constituency, though some used the moment to raise broader issues about road safety and infrastructure in the district.
YEN.com.gh has compiled some comments from social media users below:
NICK wrote:
"We thank God for you and your team members' lives, but there are many poor road networks in the district which need to be addressed."
QuantumCraft Enterprise Ltd said:
"The speed is too much, and advise your drivers to use their head kakraa instead of the motorbike so they can speed."
user King George commented:
"Ooooooh my MP, you will never die in Jesus' name; in fact, a lot of people in Ahafo Ano South West need you and your support."
NPP aspirant Collins Nuamah involved in accident
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Collins Nuntwiri Nuamah, the NPP National Treasurer aspirant who survived a serious car crash on the Kwahu Road.
The accident occurred while returning from campaign activities in the Afram Plains North and South areas.
Footage showing Nuamah receiving hospital treatment circulated widely online, prompting prayers from supporters and the temporary suspension of his campaign.
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Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Kofi Owusu (Entertainment Editor) Kofi Owusu is the Head of the Human Interest Desk at YEN.com.gh. He graduated from the African University College of Communication (AUCC) in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. He has over 5 years of experience as an entertainment journalist. He joined YEN.com.gh in 2024. He previously worked as a freelance writer for local and foreign outlets. He won the award for Best Entertainment Editor of the Year at YEN.com.gh in 2025. He has participated in several trainings, including Facebook and Google compliance workshops. You can contact him via email: kofi.owusu@yen.com.gh