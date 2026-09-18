The Social Security and National Insurance Trust shared details about Ghana's top-earning pensioner, who takes home GH₵213,000 every month

SSNIT's oldest male pensioner is 115-year-old Amadu Walah of Cape Coast, recognised for his lifetime of service to national development

The Trust's oldest female pensioner, Madam Ima Zenabu Dagomba, has been receiving monthly pension payments since March 1993

Ghana's Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) has revealed that its highest-paid pensioner receives approximately GH₵213,000 every month, shedding light on the upper end of the country's pension landscape.

SSNIT shares Ghana’s highest-paid pensioner earns GH₵213,000 monthly and honours 115-year-old Amadu Walah and centenarian Ima Zenabu Dagomba in new data. Image credit: Ernest Ankomah/Bloomberg, SSNIT

Source: UGC

The information was shared on Instagram by The Ghana Insider on 18 September 2026, drawing widespread attention to the scale of pension benefits available under the Trust's scheme.

Beyond the headline figure, SSNIT also honoured some of its longest-serving beneficiaries.

Amadu Walah of Cape Coast, aged 115, holds the distinction of being the Trust's oldest male pensioner. SSNIT recognised him for his lifetime of service and contribution to national development.

On the female side, Madam Ima Zenabu Dagomba stands as the oldest female pensioner. She celebrated her 100th birthday on 1 July and has been collecting her monthly SSNIT pension continuously since March 1993, a tenure spanning over three decades.

SSNIT's Public Affairs Manager speaks

Lord Koroama, SSNIT's Public Affairs Manager, was cited in connection with the disclosure, underlining the Trust's commitment to acknowledging the contributions of its long-standing members.

The revelations offer a rare glimpse into the breadth of Ghana's formal pension system, from beneficiaries who have collected payments for more than 30 years to a single pensioner whose monthly benefit runs well into the hundreds of thousands of cedis.

The Instagram post below provides more details about SSNIT’s highest-paid pensioner.

SSNIT denies selling hotels, clarifies rumours

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) has rejected reports that it is selling its hotel investments, describing the claims as false and misleading.

In a statement issued on Friday, May 22, 2026, the Trust clarified that none of its hospitality assets is up for sale.

The SSNIT explained that recent advertisements in the Daily Graphic and Ghanaian Times were not invitations to potential buyers but calls for qualified consultants to provide advisory services.

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Source: YEN.com.gh