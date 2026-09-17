The Bajaj RE is one of the most recognised passenger tricycles used for commercial transportation in Ghana

Current advertisements place brand-new Bajaj RE Pragya models between GH¢38,500 and GH¢45,000

Used models cost considerably less, depending on their year, registration status and mechanical condition

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Passenger tricycles, popularly called Pragya in Ghana, have become a reliable means of transportation in many towns and communities.

Cost of buying a Bajaj Pragya in Ghana across models and years. Image credit: Dakuleda, Ghanaweb

Source: UGC

Although Pragya is not the name of a particular manufacturer, Bajaj is among the most recognised brands associated with the commercial tricycle business.

A market survey conducted in September 2026 shows that Bajaj Pragya prices vary according to the model, engine capacity, year of manufacture and condition.

Available Bajaj Pragya models

The Bajaj RE 4S Petrol is the most common passenger model on the Ghanaian market. It is powered by a 199cc engine and has an eight-litre fuel tank.

According to Bajaj Auto, the model produces 7.6 kW of power and 17 Nm of torque. It is also fitted with cushioned car-type seats for the driver and passengers.

The company also produces the more powerful Bajaj Maxima Z. This model has a 236.2cc engine, making it suitable for buyers looking for greater power and passenger or luggage capacity.

However, the Bajaj RE remains more widely advertised in Ghana. Some dealers also advertise higher-capacity 236cc versions simply as Bajaj Pragya without clearly stating the Maxima model name.

Current Bajaj Pragya prices

Brand-new Bajaj RE tricycles are currently advertised for approximately GH¢38,500 to GH¢45,000.

A brand-new 2026 model is listed at GH¢42,000, while another new 2025 unit with a 236cc engine is advertised at GH¢45,000. Some registered or briefly used 2026 models cost between GH¢38,500 and GH¢40,000.

The price of a fairly used Bajaj depends largely on its age and mechanical condition. Current Ghanaian market listings place used 2025 models between GH¢22,000 and GH¢33,000.

Used 2024 models generally cost between GH¢18,000 and GH¢27,000, while 2023 versions are advertised for approximately GH¢13,500 to GH¢19,000. Older models can also be found from about GH¢13,000, although some well-maintained units cost more.

These figures are advertised prices rather than fixed official amounts. Buyers should confirm whether registration, insurance and roadworthy documents are included.

A trusted mechanic should also inspect the engine, chassis, suspension and transmission before payment, especially when purchasing a fairly used Bajaj Pragya.

Prices of Apsonic "Aboboyaa" in Ghana

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Apsonic Aboboyaa is one of the most common cargo tricycles on Ghanaian roads as of 2026

Models come with different prices depending on engine size, loading capacity and condition

Traders and small-scale business owners still rely heavily on the tricycle for daily deliveries

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh