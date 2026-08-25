Tanzania Vice-President Emmanuel Nchimbi announced his resignation in a letter to President Samia Suluhu Hassan shared on Instagram

The 54-year-old cited a promise he made to the president before taking office as the reason for his decision to step down

Nchimbi is set to become the first vice-president to resign since Tanzania gained independence in 1964

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Tanzania's Vice-President Emmanuel Nchimbi has announced his resignation from office, becoming the first person to vacate the position since the country gained independence in 1964.

Nchimbi, 54, disclosed the decision in a brief letter addressed to President Samia Suluhu Hassan, which he posted to his Instagram account.

Tanzania Vice President Emmanuel Nchimbi Resigns After Less Than 10 Months in Office. Credit: Ofisi ya Makamu wa Rais

Source: Facebook

BBC reported that the resignation was genuine and he is expected to formally leave office at the end of next week.

In the letter, Nchimbi pointed to a commitment he had made to Samia before taking office as the basis for his departure.

"I have become convinced, without doubt, that the president wants changes, and I have therefore decided to fulfil my promise," he wrote.

He had reportedly pledged to step down should the president ever feel a different deputy was required. His resignation follows media reports indicating that a rift had developed between Samia and her deputy in recent months.

Nchimbi thanked both the president and the ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) party for the confidence they had placed in him.

He also expressed gratitude to Tanzanians for their support throughout his years in public service, adding that he would depart in accordance with the country's constitution and remain a "good citizen of Tanzania."

A Brief Tenure Marked by Political Turbulence

Nchimbi was sworn in last November, having served as Samia's running mate during the presidential election in October.

That election was disputed by opposition parties, with the ruling party's candidate securing 98% of the vote.

A subsequent official enquiry found that violent protests following the result led to at least 500 deaths, with opposition groups and human rights organisations alleging a brutal crackdown by security forces on anti-government demonstrators.

Before assuming the vice-presidency, Nchimbi had a lengthy career in public life. He served as secretary-general of CCM and held several senior ministerial roles, including minister of information and minister of home affairs. He later represented Tanzania as ambassador to Brazil and subsequently to Egypt.

No successor has yet been named by the presidency.

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Source: YEN.com.gh