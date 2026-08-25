The Youth Employment Agency announced plans to establish a structured EV Delivery Brigade spanning all 16 regions of Ghana

Over 10,000 electric bikes are set to be deployed to trained beneficiaries as part of the new initiative

The programme will include EV battery charging and swapping stations, plus training in repairs, maintenance and assembly

The Youth Employment Agency (YEA) has announced the creation of an Electric Vehicle Delivery Brigade, a new programme designed to generate more than 10,000 employment opportunities for young Ghanaians.

The initiative is structured to roll out a formalised, uniformed delivery service operating across all 16 regions of the country, with over 10,000 electric bikes to be distributed to trained participants.

The Youth Employment Agency announces plans to establish a structured EV Delivery Brigade spanning all 16 regions of Ghana

Source: Facebook

Beyond the deployment of electric bikes, the programme includes plans to set up EV battery charging and swapping stations in locations across Ghana to support the day-to-day operations of enrolled beneficiaries.

The agency also outlined a training component that will equip young people with technical skills in electric vehicle repairs, maintenance and assembly, positioning the initiative as both an employment and skills development scheme.

The dual focus on job creation and technical training signals an intention to build a workforce capable of sustaining the EV ecosystem the programme seeks to establish, rather than simply distributing vehicles.

By spanning all 16 regions, the YEA appears to be targeting nationwide coverage, which would make the EV Delivery Brigade one of the more ambitious youth employment interventions the agency has undertaken in recent years.

No timeline for the commencement of recruitment or the rollout of charging infrastructure was provided in the announcement.

Source: YEN.com.gh