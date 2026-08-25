YEA Launches Electric Okada Brigade to Create Over 10,000 Jobs for Young Ghanaians
- The Youth Employment Agency announced plans to establish a structured EV Delivery Brigade spanning all 16 regions of Ghana
- Over 10,000 electric bikes are set to be deployed to trained beneficiaries as part of the new initiative
- The programme will include EV battery charging and swapping stations, plus training in repairs, maintenance and assembly
PAY ATTENTION: Mark YEN.com.gh as a preferred source, and our content will appear higher in your Google feed!
The Youth Employment Agency (YEA) has announced the creation of an Electric Vehicle Delivery Brigade, a new programme designed to generate more than 10,000 employment opportunities for young Ghanaians.
The initiative is structured to roll out a formalised, uniformed delivery service operating across all 16 regions of the country, with over 10,000 electric bikes to be distributed to trained participants.
Beyond the deployment of electric bikes, the programme includes plans to set up EV battery charging and swapping stations in locations across Ghana to support the day-to-day operations of enrolled beneficiaries.
The agency also outlined a training component that will equip young people with technical skills in electric vehicle repairs, maintenance and assembly, positioning the initiative as both an employment and skills development scheme.
The dual focus on job creation and technical training signals an intention to build a workforce capable of sustaining the EV ecosystem the programme seeks to establish, rather than simply distributing vehicles.
By spanning all 16 regions, the YEA appears to be targeting nationwide coverage, which would make the EV Delivery Brigade one of the more ambitious youth employment interventions the agency has undertaken in recent years.
No timeline for the commencement of recruitment or the rollout of charging infrastructure was provided in the announcement.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Delali Adogla-Bessa (Head of Current Affairs and Politics Desk) Delali Adogla-Bessa is a Current Affairs Editor with YEN.com.gh. Delali previously worked as a freelance journalist in Ghana and has over seven years of experience in media, primarily with Citi FM, Equal Times, Ubuntu Times. Delali also volunteers with the Ghana Institute of Language Literacy and Bible Translation, where he documents efforts to preserve local languages. He graduated from the University of Ghana in 2014 with a BA in Information Studies. Email: delali.adogla-bessa@yen.com.gh.