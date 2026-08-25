The UAE government published the list on its official website, attributing the guidance to the Identity and Citizenship Authority (ICP)

Foreign travellers heading to the UAE can carry personal items across 15 categories without paying customs fees or taxes

Medicines are only covered under the exemption if it meets applicable UAE requirements, which travellers must confirm before departure

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The United Arab Emirates has published an official list of 15 item categories that foreign travellers are permitted to bring into the country without paying customs fees, taxes, or duties.

UAE announces 15 items foreigners can bring into the country duty-free. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/MANDEL NGAN/Wong Yu Liang

Source: Getty Images

The guidance appears on the UAE government's official website and is attributed to the Identity and Citizenship Authority, known as the ICP. The announcement provides clarity for travellers who may be uncertain about what they can carry across the border without incurring additional charges.

Items foreigners can bring into UAE duty-free

According to the published information, the following categories are exempt from customs duties:

Telescopes Movie projection devices and relevant accessories Radio, CD players and CDs Video and digital cameras and their tapes for personal use Portable musical instruments Cell phones TV and receiver, one each Portable computers and printers Calculators Strollers Personal sports equipment Wheelchairs and vehicles for people of determination Medicines for personal use that comply with applicable regulations Clothes, toiletries and luggage of a personal nature Personal jewellery

The ICP's statement reads: "Travellers may bring in the following items without being required to pay any taxes or duties."

What UAE travellers should note about medicines

While personal medicine appears on the exemption list, the UAE authorities have stipulated a condition: any medicine carried must comply with applicable UAE regulations.

Travellers transporting prescription medicines or controlled substances are therefore advised to confirm that their medicines meet local requirements before departing for the country.

Items such as cameras and computers are covered strictly for personal use, which suggests that travellers intending to bring in equipment for commercial purposes may face a different set of rules.

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Source: YEN.com.gh