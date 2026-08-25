UAE Releases Official List of 15 Item Categories Foreigners Can Bring In Duty-Free
- The UAE government published the list on its official website, attributing the guidance to the Identity and Citizenship Authority (ICP)
- Foreign travellers heading to the UAE can carry personal items across 15 categories without paying customs fees or taxes
- Medicines are only covered under the exemption if it meets applicable UAE requirements, which travellers must confirm before departure
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The United Arab Emirates has published an official list of 15 item categories that foreign travellers are permitted to bring into the country without paying customs fees, taxes, or duties.
The guidance appears on the UAE government's official website and is attributed to the Identity and Citizenship Authority, known as the ICP. The announcement provides clarity for travellers who may be uncertain about what they can carry across the border without incurring additional charges.
Items foreigners can bring into UAE duty-free
According to the published information, the following categories are exempt from customs duties:
- Telescopes
- Movie projection devices and relevant accessories
- Radio, CD players and CDs
- Video and digital cameras and their tapes for personal use
- Portable musical instruments
- Cell phones
- TV and receiver, one each
- Portable computers and printers
- Calculators
- Strollers
- Personal sports equipment
- Wheelchairs and vehicles for people of determination
- Medicines for personal use that comply with applicable regulations
- Clothes, toiletries and luggage of a personal nature
- Personal jewellery
The ICP's statement reads: "Travellers may bring in the following items without being required to pay any taxes or duties."
What UAE travellers should note about medicines
While personal medicine appears on the exemption list, the UAE authorities have stipulated a condition: any medicine carried must comply with applicable UAE regulations.
Travellers transporting prescription medicines or controlled substances are therefore advised to confirm that their medicines meet local requirements before departing for the country.
Items such as cameras and computers are covered strictly for personal use, which suggests that travellers intending to bring in equipment for commercial purposes may face a different set of rules.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Jeffrey Owusu-Mensah (HOD Entertainment) Jeffrey is the Head of the Entertainment Desk and a graduate of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) with over 15 years of experience in journalism. He started as a reporter with Ghana News Agency (GNA). He joined Primnewsghana.com in 2016 as an editor. He moved to YEN.com.gh in 2017 as an editor and has risen to his current position. You can contact him via e-mail: j.owusu-mensah@yen.com.gh