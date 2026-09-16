The University of Mines and Technology have reportedly released its undergraduate admissions list for the 2026/2027 academic year

Voice of KNUST shared the announcement on Facebook on September 16, 2026, reaching thousands of prospective students

Students who applied to the Mines and Technology have been urged to check their admission status as soon as possible

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The University of Mines and Technology (UMaT) has officially released its undergraduate admissions list for the 2026/2027 academic year, bringing long-awaited news to thousands of prospective students across Ghana.

UMaT releases the names and photos of successful 2026/2027 applicants, along with the programmes they have been offered. Image credit: Drazen Zigic, Jacob Wackerhausen/iStock

Source: UGC

The announcement was shared on Facebook by Voice of KNUST on Tuesday, September 16, 2026, confirming that the institution had concluded its admission exercise for the new academic cycle.

UMaT 2026/2027 admissions list reportedly out

All applicants who submitted applications to UMaT ahead of the 2026/2027 intake are encouraged to check their admission status without delay.

The release of the list marks a significant milestone for students hoping to pursue undergraduate programmes at the university, which is widely regarded as a leading institution for science, technology, and engineering education in Ghana.

The Facebook post below provides more details on UMaT’s 2026/2027 admission process.

How to check your UMaT admission status

Prospective students are advised to follow official UMaT channels and platforms to verify whether their applications have been successful.

Checking promptly ensures that admitted students can begin making the necessary preparations for enrolment and the upcoming academic year.

UMaT, based in Tarkwa in the Western Region of Ghana, specialises in training professionals in mining, engineering, and applied sciences, making it a sought-after destination for students with an interest in Ghana's natural resources and technology sectors.

UG releases 2026 admission cut-off point

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on the University of Ghana’s 2026/2027 cut-off points for undergraduate programmes. The requirements vary widely across faculties, with Biomedical Engineering recording the most competitive aggregate of 6.

Meeting the cut-off point does not guarantee admission, as available spaces, performance and subject-specific requirements also determine entry.

Prospective applicants must therefore review the full requirements before applying for their preferred programmes.

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Source: YEN.com.gh