Harry Kane scored 73 goals for club and country in the 2025/26 season, making him one of the leading contenders for this year's Ballon d'Or

Lamine Yamal contributed 25 goals and 20 assists across 57 matches, with Barcelona's La Liga title and a World Cup among his honours

Kane acknowledged the decision rests with voters, while a win would make him only the fifth English player to claim the award

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Harry Kane has strengthened his case for the 2026 Ballon d’Or after a remarkable season in which the Bayern Munich striker scored 73 goals for club and country. Only Lionel Messi, who netted 82 goals in the 2011/12 campaign, has recorded more in a single season.

Kane’s incredible scoring numbers have put him firmly in the Ballon d’Or conversation, but the England captain has remained cautious about his chances, insisting the final decision is in the hands of the voters.

Ballon d'Or 2026: Harry Kane and Lamine Yamal Stats, Goals, and Trophies Compared

Source: Getty Images

Standing in his way is Barcelona and Spain winger Lamine Yamal, who has also enjoyed a standout campaign and emerged as one of the leading contenders for the prestigious award.

With the ceremony scheduled for October 26, YEN.com.gh compares Kane and Yamal across trophies, goals, assists, and other key statistics to assess their respective 2026 Ballon d’Or cases.

Kane's Ballon d'Or case: Chasing history for England

A Ballon d'Or victory would place Kane in rare company. Only four English players have ever lifted the award, with Michael Owen the last to do so in 2001.

Should Kane's remarkable season be rewarded, he would become the first Englishman to win in 24 years.

The striking numbers from his 2025/26 campaign underline why his candidacy has gathered momentum.

Beyond the 73-goal mark, the figure carries historical weight given how infrequently any player approaches that kind of output in a single season.

Additionally, he won the Bundesliga, German Cup, German Super Cup and helped England finish third at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Yamal's Ballon d'Or case: Trophies and team success

Lamine Yamal offers a contrasting argument. The Barcelona and Spain winger recorded 25 goals and 20 assists in 57 appearances for club and country, according to the Ballon d'Or's official website.

His contributions were woven into a successful period for both club and nation.

Yamal was a key figure in Barcelona's La Liga title triumph and their Spanish Super Cup success.

At the international level, he was part of the Spain squad that claimed the World Cup, though injury restricted his involvement during the tournament itself.

At his age, Yamal's consistency across competitions and his role in multiple trophy-winning campaigns present a compelling profile for voters assessing overall impact rather than raw numbers alone.

The comparison between the two candidates reflects a broader debate about how the Ballon d'Or should be decided.

Kane's case is grounded in a scoring record that belongs alongside the finest individual seasons in football history.

And that of Yamal rests on a blend of creative output, collective silverware, and his centrality to two dominant sides.

With voting in the hands of journalists, both profiles carry genuine weight, and the outcome remains genuinely uncertain heading into the announcement.

Mbappe and Yamal’s Ballon d’Or cases

In another related publication, YEN.com.gh compared the statistics and Ballon d’Or cases of Kylian Mbappe and Lamine Yamal, both leading contenders for the prize.

Mbappe’s case is built around his individual numbers and Golden Boots, while Yamal points to his trophy haul, including Spain’s 2026 World Cup triumph.

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Source: YEN.com.gh