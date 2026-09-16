IGP Christian Tetteh Yohuno Meets Okada Riders Association to Boost Road Safety

Ghana's Inspector-General of Police met ORAG leadership on Wednesday, September 16, to discuss road safety and compliance

IGP Christian Tetteh Yohuno urged Okada riders to obtain proper training and comply with licensing and registration requirements

ORAG President Michael Kofi Owusu pledged to work with the Ghana Police Service to improve rider operations and reduce crime

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Ghana's Inspector-General of Police, Christian Tetteh Yohuno, has met with the leadership of the Okada Riders Association of Ghana (ORAG) in a bid to tighten road safety compliance and strengthen ties between commercial motorbike operators and law enforcement.

Ghana IGP Christian Tetteh Yohuno urges Okada riders to improve training, licensing and registration as ORAG pledges police cooperation on road safety efforts. Image credit: UGC

Source: UGC

The engagement took place on Wednesday, September 16, and brought together the IGP, members of the Police Management Board (POMAB), and ORAG representatives.

The discussions centred on challenges facing commercial motorbike riders and concrete steps to bring greater order to their operations.

IGP's directives to okada riders

During the meeting, IGP Yohuno urged riders to observe road traffic regulations and acquire proper training in safe riding practices.

He called on ORAG to make the consistent education of its members a priority, emphasising that raising awareness about responsible road use was essential to cutting down on road crashes.

The IGP also directed the association to ensure that all riders are formally identified and registered, and that every operator holds the required licence with their motorbike meeting registration standards.

The Police Administration stated that these steps would foster accountability within the industry and advance broader road safety goals.

The Facebook post below contains photos from the IGP’s meeting with the Okada Riders Association.

ORAG pledges cooperation with police

ORAG President Michael Kofi Owusu welcomed the dialogue and committed the association to full collaboration with the Ghana Police Service.

He indicated that the association would actively support road safety campaigns and contribute to crime reduction efforts within their ranks.

Closing the meeting on a constructive note, IGP Yohuno assured the Okada riders that the Police Administration would maintain ongoing engagement with them, ensuring their concerns are heard and that cooperation between the two sides continues to grow.

IGP takes action after worrying corruption allegations

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Christian Tetteh Yohuno, summoned Volta Regional Police Commander DCOP Wisdom Akorli over allegations that police personnel posted along the Aflao–Accra corridor are harassing, intimidating and extorting local traders at several checkpoints.

The complaints centre on specific locations including the Tokor Barrier, Ativuta Toll Booth, the Weta–Afiadenyigba Junction Barrier, and additional checkpoints in the direction of Sogakope.

Traders have alleged that personnel at these posts demand receipts for goods in transit, and that those who cannot produce the required documentation are subjected to extortion.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh