Three individuals in black uniforms allegedly took Salomey Baffoe from her Techiman home at around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, September 13

The family says security agencies linked the 40-year-old nurse to the anonymous Ghana Jollof TikTok account, which has criticised President Mahama

Both the Bono East Regional Police Command and National Security operatives deny any knowledge of the arrest or her whereabouts

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A 40-year-old nurse and mother of three has been missing since the night of Sunday, 13 September 2026, after three individuals in black uniforms allegedly took her from her home in Hansua, Techiman Municipality, in the Bono East Region.

The woman, Salomey Baffoe, was reportedly taken between 11:00 p.m. and midnight by individuals who identified themselves as National Security operatives, according to her brother, Antwi Francis, who witnessed the incident.

A 40-year-old nurse and mother of three has been missing since the night of Sunday, 13 September 2026

Source: UGC

The arrest has since prompted urgent appeals to President John Mahama after the family established that no known security agency has any record of her.

Antwi Francis told Joy News that the three individuals, two men and a woman, arrived dressed in black and offered little explanation before taking his sister away.

"They told me they were National Security and that they were taking my sister to the regional command. I asked what she had done. They asked me to sit down and keep quiet. I just watched her leave and couldn't do anything," he said.

The following morning, Salomey's mother received a phone call from a man said to be associated with the Kintampo South National Security, who alleged that she was the mother of "Ghana Jollof," the anonymous TikTok account known for sharply criticising President Mahama and First Lady Lordina Mahama. Officers reportedly visited the mother's home in Jema to repeat the accusation.

"They called me and said I am the mother of Ghana Jollof. They came to my house," her mother said tearfully. "I am not Ghana Jollof. My daughter is not Ghana Jollof. I beg President Mahama, please help me. I don't know where my daughter is."

Family spokesperson Abraham Owusu Ansah acknowledged that the family is from Jema, the same constituency as the First Lady, but rejected any suggestion that this connection made Salomey the account's operator.

"We are from Jema. The First Lady is also from Jema. But that does not make us our sister Ghana Jollof," Owusu Ansah said. "Salomey is a Nurse who works at Abrafi Children's Hospital. She is a mother of three. No member of our family is trained to insult the elderly. The allegations against her cannot be true."

Security Agencies Deny Any Involvement

Checks conducted by Joy News with the Bono East Regional Police Command and Regional National Security operatives on both Monday and Tuesday returned no record of Salomey Baffoe's arrest or detention.

Senior officers at the regional police command confirmed she was not in their custody, while National Security operatives said they had no involvement in the operation.

The family has since appealed directly to the presidency, the Inspector General of Police, and the wider public for assistance.

"We are calling on the President to intervene. We are calling on the Inspector General of Police to intervene. We are calling on all well-meaning Ghanaians to help us find Salomey," Owusu Ansah said.

As of Tuesday evening, 15 September 2025, Salomey Baffoe's whereabouts remained unknown.

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Source: YEN.com.gh