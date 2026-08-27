A fire broke out in the early hours of Thursday, August 27, 2026, destroying makeshift wooden structures in Asawase Pelele, a densely populated slum in Asokore Mampong

The affected residents include young mothers with children and migrants from northern Ghana who settled in the area seeking work

Ghana National Fire Service firefighters faced serious access challenges due to the congestion of structures within the settlement

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Hundreds of residents in Asawase Pelele, a crowded slum community in the Asokore Mampong Municipality of the Ashanti Region, have been rendered homeless after a fire tore through a cluster of wooden makeshift dwellings on Thursday, August 27, 2026.

The blaze ignited in the early morning hours and rapidly consumed structures predominantly occupied by metal scrap dealers and head porters, many of whom had relocated from northern Ghana to the Ashanti Region in search of work. Young women with children were among those hardest hit by the destruction.

Firefighters battle an inferno. Credit: Ghana National Fire Service

Source: Facebook

The Ghana National Fire Service logged the distress call at 6:03 a.m. and deployed personnel, who arrived at the scene at 6:17 a.m.

Despite the relatively swift response, the densely packed layout of the settlement created significant obstacles for firefighters attempting to reach the affected structures.

Asokore Mampong Municipal Fire Commander DO III Wikana Daniel confirmed that the haphazard arrangement of buildings within the settlement severely hampered the ability of firefighters to navigate and access the scene.

Personnel eventually brought the fire under control at approximately 7:13 a.m., limiting further damage to surrounding structures.

Fire Service Urges Accurate Emergency Reporting

In the aftermath of the incident, Commander Daniel issued a public appeal for residents to provide precise and detailed location information when reporting emergencies.

He told Citi News that clear communication during distress calls is essential to enable firefighters to locate incidents promptly and deploy resources effectively.

The cause of the fire had not been officially determined at the time of publishing. Investigations into the incident are expected to follow as authorities assess the full extent of the damage and the number of displaced persons in the community.

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Source: YEN.com.gh