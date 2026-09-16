The Canadian government confirmed that a specific category of foreign nationals is completely barred from family-based permanent residency sponsorship

Canadian citizens and permanent residents can sponsor certain relatives, but strict conditions apply under the 'Other Relative' pathway

Immigration authorities outlined the factors that can trigger inadmissibility, blocking any sponsorship application regardless of family ties

Canada has reaffirmed that one group of foreign nationals remains entirely ineligible for family-based permanent residency, no matter how close their ties to a Canadian citizen or permanent resident may be.

Under Canada's immigration framework, citizens and permanent residents have the right to sponsor certain family members for permanent residency.

Canada names once category of foreigners who cannot get permanent residence through sponsorship. Photo credit: CTiVCI & Dennis McColeman/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

The rules, however, are precise about who qualifies and who does not.

Canada's "other relative" sponsorship rules

For sponsors looking to bring extended family members to Canada under the "Other Relative" category, several conditions must first be satisfied.

The person being sponsored must be related to the sponsor either by blood or adoption. Beyond that, the sponsor must have no immediate living relatives, including a spouse, common-law partner, child, parent, grandparent, or orphaned sibling, who could otherwise be sponsored.

The sponsor must also have no existing relatives, such as aunts or uncles, who already hold Canadian citizenship, permanent residency, or registered status under the Indian Act.

Where all these conditions are met, sponsors may bring in extended relatives like a cousin or an aunt.

Notably, relations by marriage rather than blood or adoption do not qualify. For instance, the spouse of an uncle would not be eligible under this pathway.

Inadmissible foreigners face an absolute ban

Despite the flexibility offered through extended family sponsorship, the Canadian government has drawn a firm line around one particular group.

According to official government guidance, anyone deemed inadmissible to Canada cannot be sponsored under any circumstances.

Inadmissibility is not a single, fixed category. It can arise from a range of factors, including security concerns, criminal history, financial grounds, or medical assessments carried out by immigration officials.

Crucially, the Canadian government has made clear that no familial relationship, however close, is enough to override an inadmissibility finding.

This means that even a spouse or child of a Canadian citizen could be denied permanent residency if they fall into the inadmissible category.

The restriction is absolute across all sponsorship pathways, with no exceptions built into the framework.

For Ghanaians and other Africans considering Canada as a destination for themselves or their loved ones, understanding these restrictions is essential before beginning any sponsorship application.

Canada scraps permanent residency exemption

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Canada’s immigration department had quietly allowed a key refugee family sponsorship policy to expire on Thursday, September 10, 2026.

The temporary policy had helped refugees sponsor children or partners who were not named in their original permanent residency applications.

A department spokesperson confirmed that affected refugees could instead pursue exemptions on humanitarian or compassionate grounds.

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Source: YEN.com.gh