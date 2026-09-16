A Ghanaian spiritualist known as Karma President made a striking claim about Olu Jacobs back in March 2024

The veteran Nollywood actor died on Wednesday, September 16, 2026, with his family confirming the news on Instagram

Karma President's old statement has drawn fresh attention online following the announcement of Jacobs' passing

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A prophecy made more than two years ago by Ghanaian spiritualist Karma President has come back into circulation following the death of legendary Nigerian actor Olu Jacobs, who passed away at the age of 84 on Wednesday, September 16, 2026.

Karma President's 2024 prophecy about Olu Jacobs resurfaces after the veteran actor's death at 84. Image credit: Karma President, Olu Jacob

Source: Facebook

On March 26, 2024, Karma President publicly claimed that Jacobs occupied a peculiar position between the living and the dead.

"Olu Jacobs is dead in the spiritual world, but he's alive. The body is alive, but dead in the spiritual world," he said at the time.

He went further, alleging that the actor's soul had already been placed in a casket in the spiritual realm, even as Jacobs continued to live physically.

When the statement was first made, Jacobs was still alive but had largely retreated from public life amid persistent concerns about his well-being.

His wife, veteran actress Joke Silva, had previously spoken openly about his battle with dementia with Lewy bodies, a condition that had kept him out of the spotlight for an extended period.

Olu Jacobs' family confirms his passing

News of Olu Jacobs' death was confirmed by his family through a statement posted on Instagram.

In it, they referred to the beloved actor as "The Lion of Lufodo," celebrating the life he led as a husband, father, grandfather and uncle.

The announcement triggered an immediate outpouring of condolences from fans, fellow actors and others across the Nigerian entertainment industry.

Jacobs leaves behind one of the most distinguished careers in African cinema, with decades of work across theatre, television and film both within Nollywood and in international productions.

Karma President's prophecy draws online attention

With news of the actor's death spreading rapidly, social media users began pulling up Karma President's 2024 statement, drawing connections between what the spiritualist said then and what has now come to pass.

The clip and accounts of the original prophecy circulated widely online in the hours following the family's announcement, reigniting debate about the nature of such predictions and their relationship to real events.

The resurfacing of the statement adds a striking footnote to the broader wave of tributes pouring in for one of Nigeria's most cherished performers.

The TikTok video of Karma President is below.

Olu Jacobs' last social media post

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Olu Jacobs’ final Instagram post, which resurfaced after the veteran Nollywood actor’s death at the age of 84.

The post was a 2022 birthday tribute from DSTV marking his 80th birthday.

The update remained on his page for nearly four years before fans returned to honour his legacy. Their tributes reflected Jacobs’ lasting influence on Nigerian cinema, theatre and television.

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Source: YEN.com.gh