Kim Kardashian took a civil damages case following her 2016 robbery at a Paris hotel, where gunmen stole millions in jewellery

The 2016 heist became one of the most notorious celebrity robberies in recent memory, with suspects dubbed the 'Grandpa Robbers'

A hotel receptionist who was also a plaintiff in the same civil proceedings sought far greater compensation than Kardashian

American media personality, businesswoman, socialite and lawyer Kim Kardashian has been awarded a symbolic €1 in damages following a civil case connected to the 2016 Paris jewellery heist in which she was robbed at gunpoint, according to Reuters.

Kim Kardashian is awarded €1 in damages over the 2016 Paris jewellery heist. Image credit: Dialy Loud

Source: Facebook

The ruling was handed down on Tuesday, 15 September 2026, with some of those convicted in relation to the robbery ordered to pay the nominal sum.

Kardashian had herself sought only the symbolic amount, making clear the civil action was not an attempt to recoup the value of the stolen items.

The 2016 Kim Kardashian Paris hotel robbery

The incident occurred in October 2016 when Kardashian was staying at a luxury Paris hotel during Fashion Week.

A group of masked men, disguised as police officers, forced their way in and restrained her at gunpoint before making off with jewellery valued at several million dollars, including a $4 million engagement ring from her then-husband, rapper Kanye West, now known as Ye.

The case drew global attention both for the scale of the theft and the audacity of the perpetrators.

The suspects were later nicknamed the "Grandpa Robbers" in France on account of their ages. Aomar Ait Khedache, identified as the operation's mastermind, was 69 years old at the time of the robbery.

He was reported to be among several defendants convicted in May 2025 and received a three-year prison sentence. Seven other individuals were also found guilty of crimes connected to the heist.

Kardashian's role in criminal and civil proceedings

Kim Kardashian appeared at the criminal trial in 2025, where she described the psychological impact of the attack.

During her testimony, she addressed Khedache directly, telling him she had forgiven him while noting that forgiveness did not diminish the trauma she experienced.

The majority of the stolen jewellery, including the engagement ring, has never been recovered.

A separate plaintiff in the civil case, a hotel receptionist who was present during the robbery, had sought €500,000 in compensation. His lawyer confirmed he was ultimately awarded approximately €110,000.

Kardashian's Paris-based legal representatives did not respond to a request for comment from Reuters on the day of the ruling.

The X post announcing the court decision concerning Kim Kardashian's case is below.

Kim Kardashian's bodyguard, Mason Haynes, dies

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Mason Haynes, the veteran celebrity bodyguard who protected Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner and other high-profile stars.

TMZ reported on July 16, 2026, that Haynes died in a car crash.

Tributes quickly spread online, with social media users remembering him as a kind soul who would be deeply missed. His death also drew attention to his work against bullying and his years guarding Hollywood’s most prominent figures.

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Source: YEN.com.gh