The Accra-Kumasi Expressway Limited's Managing Director disclosed key infrastructure details at a right-of-way handover

The 198.7-kilometre project will connect Ablekuma in Greater Accra to Sewua in the Ashanti Region with a three-lane dual carriageway

Engineer Francisco said the expressway is projected to cut travel time between Accra and Kumasi by 50% upon completion

The Accra-Kumasi Expressway will be built with 55 mainline bridges, 11 vehicle overpasses and 8 grade-separated interchanges as part of the corridor's core infrastructure, the Managing Director of Accra-Kumasi Expressway Limited, Engineer Francisco, has said.

He made the disclosure on Monday, September 14, during a handover ceremony marking the completion of a 175.6-kilometre right-of-way clearing carried out by the Ghana Armed Forces.

Accra-Kumasi Expressway to Feature 55 Bridges and 8 Interchanges Across 198km Route

Source: Facebook

Engineer Francisco said the project will span approximately 198.7 kilometres in total, linking Ablekuma in the Greater Accra Region to Sewua in the Ashanti Region.

Of that distance, 176 kilometres will be newly constructed expressway, with the remaining roughly 23 kilometres consisting of upgraded connector roads at both the Accra and Kumasi ends of the route which was recently cleared by the army.

The mainline will be built as a Class A highway with a three-lane dual carriageway on a 36-metre standard roadbed, designed for speeds of up to 120 kilometres per hour.

The connector roads will be classified as Class B roads, with a speed limit of 60 kilometres per hour.

Beyond the bridges and interchanges, the project will incorporate:

Nine at-grade intersections

Approximately 200 reinforced concrete box culverts

Four service areas providing rest stops, food facilities and vehicle servicing points for motorists.

Tolling, Safety and Traffic Management

The expressway will have eight tolling locations alongside one operating centre and two monitoring centres to allow authorities to track traffic flow and respond promptly to incidents along the route.

A fire service and ambulance station, three maintenance depots, road safety systems and electromechanical works to support an intelligent transport system will also be integrated into the project.

Engineer Francisco said the expressway is expected to shorten the distance between Accra and Kumasi by approximately 50 kilometres, reduce journey times by 50% and lower travel costs by around 40%.

"When completed, this road will provide safer and more reliable transport and reduce the pressure on the N6," he said.

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Source: YEN.com.gh