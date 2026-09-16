Soufiane Rahimi scored against Al Nassr to move ahead of Asamoah Gyan as Al Ain's all-time top scorer in Asian competitions

The Moroccan international reached 19 goals in Asian club competitions for Al Ain, surpassing the record set by Gyan and Abdulrahman

Rahimi's record-breaking strike came during Al Ain's 4-0 win over Al Nassr in their AFC Champions League Elite opener

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Soufiane Rahimi has broken Asamoah Gyan's long-standing scoring record for Al Ain in Asian competitions, netting his 19th goal for the club on Tuesday, September 15, to become the club's outright all-time leading scorer on the continental stage.

The Moroccan forward's record-breaking moment arrived during Al Ain's dominant 4-0 victory over Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr at the Hazza bin Zayed Stadium.

Soufiane Rahimi Breaks Asamoah Gyan's AFC Champions League Record Against Al Nassr. Photos by AFP and Fadel Senna.

Source: Getty Images

Rahimi surpasses Asamoah Gyan's record

The 30-year-old had entered the contest level with both Gyan and Abdulrahman on 18 goals each.

His strike against Al Nassr pushed him to 19, giving him sole ownership of the record that the Ghanaian legend had shared.

Watch Rahimi's record-breaking goal, as shared on X:

Soufaine's tally now stands above two of the most celebrated names in Al Ain's continental history.

Gyan, who represented the UAE club during a memorable spell in his career, had held or shared the record for years, per Transfermarkt.

With the former Ghana captain retired from professional football and Abdulrahman no longer part of the squad, Rahimi now carries the record alone.

Watch highlights of Gyan's goals at Al Ain, as shared on YouTube:

Rahimi's growing influence at Al Ain

The Moroccan international has become an increasingly pivotal figure for Al Ain in Asian competition over recent seasons, contributing significantly to the club's ambitions on the continental stage.

With Al Ain continuing their AFC Champions League Elite campaign, Rahimi has every opportunity to extend his lead at the top of the club's all-time scoring charts in Asia, as cited by Goal.

The comprehensive nature of Tuesday's win over Al Nassr signals that the team remains a serious contender in the competition he helped the Emirati club win in the 2023/24 season.

Gyan's record had stood as a benchmark for Al Ain's continental ambitions, a reflection of the considerable impact the Ghanaian striker made during his time in the UAE. Rahimi's achievement marks a significant chapter in the club's history.

Messi overtakes Gyan in World Cup penalty misses

In a previous publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Lionel Messi had surpassed Asamoah Gyan as the player with the most penalty misses in World Cup history.

Opta Analyst confirmed that Messi has taken seven World Cup penalties and missed 42.86% of them.

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Source: YEN.com.gh