New Zealand clarified the conditions attached to its visa-waiver arrangement, which covers passport holders from 57 countries

The waiver excludes travellers seeking medical treatment and limits stays to a maximum of three months

Only Mauritius and Seychelles made the African shortlist, leaving major nations like Ghana, Nigeria and Kenya outside the arrangement

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New Zealand has issued a clarification on who actually qualifies under its visa-waiver arrangement, making clear that holding an eligible passport is only the starting point.

The country's Immigration Operations Manual outlines two firm conditions that every traveller must meet before the waiver kicks in.

New Zealand names 57 countries whose citizens can enter visa-free. Photo credit: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Visits cannot exceed three months, and anyone travelling specifically for medical consultation or treatment is excluded from the arrangement entirely, regardless of which qualifying passport they carry.

Officials have urged travellers to review their documents carefully before booking trips, noting that passport eligibility alone does not guarantee smooth entry.

There is also an additional restriction for certain countries on the approved list: holders of alien or non-citizen passports issued by those jurisdictions lose their waiver privileges altogether.

57 countries qualify, but Africa largely left out

The updated list covers 57 countries and territories spanning Europe, Asia, the Americas, and the Gulf region.

Well-known nations such as the United States, Canada, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Germany, France, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates all feature among those granted the arrangement.

Africa's representation on the list, however, is strikingly thin. Of the continent's many nations, only Mauritius and Seychelles have secured visa-free access to New Zealand.

That leaves the vast majority of African travellers, including those from Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, Egypt, and South Africa, required to apply for a formal visa before travelling.

What this means for African travellers

For citizens of the two qualifying African nations, the waiver offers a relatively straightforward path to visiting New Zealand, provided they are not travelling for medical purposes and plan to stay within the three-month limit.

For everyone else on the continent, the standard visa application process remains the only route.

Travellers from excluded countries are advised to contact New Zealand's immigration authorities well in advance of any planned trip to understand the documentation and processing requirements involved.

New Zealand names countries allowed longer stays

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that New Zealand had introduced an important update for young travellers from two countries.

The latest rules could allow eligible visitors to remain in the country far longer than the usual working holiday period.

The extension option came with specific conditions travellers needed to know.

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Source: YEN.com.gh