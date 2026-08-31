Scam verification platform TrustGH identified more than 6,000 telephone numbers flagged through community reports and cybersecurity investigations

TikTok emerged as the largest single source of reported scam activity, accounting for approximately 50% of flagged numbers in TrustGH's database

Over 90% of reported cases involved attempts to steal Mobile Money payments or access victims' accounts without authorisation

Scam verification and reporting platform TrustGH has identified more than 6,000 telephone numbers connected to suspected fraudulent activities in Ghana, raising fresh concerns about the scale of digital fraud targeting mobile phone users across the country.

In a statement released on Monday, 31 August, TrustGH said the numbers were uncovered through a combination of public reports submitted by community members and open-source intelligence work carried out by its team of certified cybersecurity professionals.

TikTok Scams: Over 6,000 Suspicious Phone Numbers Linked to Fraud in Ghana

Source: Getty Images

TrustGH's findings point to TikTok as the dominant platform used by fraudsters, with roughly half of all reported scam numbers traced back to activity originating on the video-sharing app.

SMS, WhatsApp, Facebook, Google Business Profiles, telephone calls and fake websites also featured prominently among the identified channels.

The platform noted a common pattern in which scammers use TikTok to draw in potential victims before migrating those conversations to WhatsApp, SMS or direct phone calls to execute the actual fraud.

Most reported cases relied on social engineering, with perpetrators posing as bank officials, government representatives, company executives, police officers, recruitment agents and business owners to establish trust before soliciting money or account access.

Mobile Money Accounts Under Threat

The data indicates that more than 90 per cent of cases involved efforts to obtain Mobile Money payments or gain unauthorised access to victims' Mobile Money accounts.

Beyond Mobile Money fraud, scammers have also deployed fake online shops, bogus recruitment schemes, lottery promotions, fraudulent business profiles and phishing attempts to deceive unsuspecting members of the public.

TrustGH confirmed it is collaborating with the Cybersecurity Authority and the Cyber Crime Unit of the Ghana Police Service to support ongoing investigations into the flagged numbers.

Ghanaian fraudster Derrick Van Yeboah convicted

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Derrick Van Yeboah, a 41-year-old Ghanaian national, was sentenced to 85 months in federal prison in the United States for his role in an international fraud syndicate that exploited victims through romance scams.

The operation perpetrated by the Ghanaian businessman's network resulted in a staggering loss of over $100 million, affecting countless individuals who were lured into emotional traps.

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Source: YEN.com.gh