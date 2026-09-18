A concerned citizen has shared a video showing several abandoned luxury vehicles in an old garage

He claimed the cars were once used by Dr Kwame Nkrumah and other former Ghanaian presidents

The man appealed to the government to restore the vehicles and preserve them in a museum for future generations

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A concerned Ghanaian has drawn attention to a collection of luxury vehicles reportedly used by Ghana’s first president, Dr Kwame Nkrumah, and other former heads of state.

Man appeals for restoration of abandoned cars reportedly used by Nkrumah. Image credit: bank_foto, Bene Sassy

Source: UGC

In a video circulating online, the man walked through a garage where the historic vehicles had allegedly been kept for years.

The collection included several Mercedes-Benz cars and Rolls-Royce vehicles, many of which appeared dusty and neglected.

The citizen expressed disappointment over the condition of the cars and appealed to the government to intervene before they deteriorated beyond repair.

Benz interior remains intact

During the tour, the man opened one of the Mercedes-Benz vehicles and showed its interior. Although the car was covered in thick dust and had clearly not been used for a long time, its seats, dashboard and other interior parts appeared largely intact.

He identified the vehicle as a Mercedes-Benz 360 SE and suggested that proper cleaning and restoration could bring it back to a presentable condition.

The footage also showed other vehicles parked closely together inside the facility. Their bodies appeared worn, while some parts had gathered dirt after years of apparent neglect.

Citizen calls for preservation

The man pleaded with the government to rescue and restore the vehicles because of their historical significance.

According to him, the cars should not be allowed to rot when they could be displayed in a museum.

He argued that preserving them would give younger Ghanaians who never experienced the Nkrumah era an opportunity to see vehicles connected to the country’s political history.

Watch the X video below:

The video has raised fresh concerns about the preservation of Ghana’s historical items. While the ownership and full history of each vehicle are yet to be officially confirmed, the citizen believes they deserve urgent attention rather than abandonment.

Ignatius Kutu Acheampong's old residence resurfaces

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ignatius Kutu Acheampong's residence in his hometown had resurfaced on social media.

Footage showed the late former Head of State's house, situated in Atwima Hwediem, facing massive infrastructural decline.

The current state of Ignatius Kutu Acheampong's residence triggered mixed reactions from Ghanaian social media users.

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Source: YEN.com.gh