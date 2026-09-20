Yeboah Perpetual, a student from Samuel Otu Presbyterian Senior High School, scored 7 A1s in her 2026 WASSCE results

The Bechem girl from a poor home is seeking financial support to pursue tertiary education after her outstanding performance

Blogger Kobby Kyei shared Perpetual's results on X on September 20, 2026, sparking a wave of reactions from Ghanaians

A young woman from Bechem in the Ahafo Region has captured the hearts of Ghanaians online after achieving near-perfect results in the 2026 West African Senior School Certificate Examination.

Yeboah Perpetual earned seven A1s out of eight subjects, all while coming from a financially struggling background.

Perpetual Yeboah begs for educational support after completing Samuel Otu Presbyterian Senior High School. Photo credit: @kobbykyei

Source: Instagram

Who is Yeboah Perpetual?

Yeboah Perpetual, a candidate at Samuel Otu Presbyterian Senior High School, recorded A1s in Social Studies, Mathematics (Core), Integrated Science, Economics, Geography, Elective Mathematics, and Information and Communications Technology.

Her only non-distinction was a C6 in English Language, a credit-level pass. The results were shared publicly by blogger where they quickly went viral.

Perpetual pleads for help to continue her education

Despite the exceptional academic showing, Perpetual faces a very real obstacle: poverty.

According to Kobby Kyei's post, she is from a low-income household and is actively pleading for support to fund her tertiary education.

The blogger urged Ghanaians not to allow her financial circumstances to cut short what is clearly a remarkable academic journey.

The post drew a flood of responses from people determined to see her get the help she deserves.

The TikTok video is below:

Reactions to Yeboah Perpetual's WASSCE results

YEN.com.gh compiled comments from Ghanaians who reacted to the news of Perpetual's outstanding results.

@warlordlion41 wrote:

"Mr President, @JDMahama, please, let the scholarship secretariat support this lady. This is heartbreaking."

@SDyrius said:

"Shuddy excellent excellent in kojo black voice Now that you have been located may the sun light be urs🙏"

@CFCWils commented:

"First step apply for Mastercard scholarship at KNUST and thank me later."

@1street_light added:

"This country is soo that our first point of contact when it come matters like this is social media when in fact we have a whole secretariat for such issues.Na who cause am?People who are able should come to her aid na ghana diɛ hmm."

The X video is below:

Mawuenyegah Emmanuella becomes youngest student at Suhum Presby

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about about Mawuenyegah Emmanuella, the 13-year-old student admitted to the Science programme at Suhum Presbyterian Senior High School.

Her placement has made her the youngest student at the institution and attracted widespread admiration.

Emmanuella’s mother initially hesitated to let her enrol because of her age and concerns about boarding school life.

She changed her mind after receiving assurances that Suhum Presby offered a reputable and supportive learning environment.

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Source: YEN.com.gh