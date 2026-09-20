The family of Sophia Horner-Sam announced her passing on September 19, 2026, describing her as a distinguished Ghanaian stateswoman and diplomat

Horner-Sam served as the NPP's 3rd National Vice Chairperson and held senior government roles including Deputy Western Regional Minister

Former Minister of State Mustapha Abdul-Hamid led tributes, praising her role in steering the NPP through difficult periods

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Sophia Horner-Sam, a former National Vice Chairperson of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has died at the age of 77.

Her family confirmed the news in a statement shared on Facebook by Mustapha Abdul-Hamid on September 19, 2026, honouring her as a distinguished Ghanaian stateswoman, diplomat and public servant.

Sophia Horner-Sam passes away according to a new report. Photo credit: @ghanaweb.

Source: Instagram

Horner-Sam’s political career

Born in 1949, Horner-Sam built a career of considerable breadth across both party politics and public service.

She occupied the position of the NPP's 3rd National Vice Chairperson and held two deputy ministerial roles in government:

Deputy Western Regional Minister and Deputy Minister for Ports, Harbours and Railways.

She subsequently represented Ghana as Ambassador to the Kingdom of the Netherlands.

Mustapha Abdul-Hamid pays tribute

Abdul-Hamid, a former Minister of State and current aspirant for the position of NPP National Vice Chairman, was among the first to publicly respond to the news of her death.

He described Horner-Sam as someone whose loyalty to the party and commitment to the country were beyond measure.

I am saddened by the news of the death of H.E Sophia Horner-Sam. She was a dyed-in-the wool NPP person, whose service to our party and country cannot be quantified. She served in various capacities as 3rd National Vice Chairperson, Deputy Minister for Ports, Harbours and Railways, Deputy Minister for the Western Region and Ghana’s Ambassador to the Netherlands. She embodied the age-old wisdom of the old lady. Her counsel and guidance helped steer our party through turbulent waters. My condolences go to her family. May God who called her to eternal rest be their consoler.

He went on to highlight the particular value she brought to the party during moments of instability. "She embodied the age-old wisdom of the old lady. Her counsel and guidance helped steer our party through turbulent waters," he stated.

Abdul-Hamid also extended his sympathies to the bereaved family, writing: "My condolences go to her family. May God who called her to eternal rest be their consoler."

The Facebook post is below:

Sophia Horner-Sam: Funeral arrangements pending

The family confirmed that funeral and memorial arrangements will be announced at a later date. The cause of her death has not been disclosed. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Alhaji Alabi stated:

"Hmm, my condolences to the bereaved family."

Joseph Kwesi Oddei stated:

"Rest well Maa!!."

Samata Gifty Bukari stated:

"May Her gentle soul rest in perfect peace. Our deepest condolences to her entire family, friends and sympathizers."

Dawda Jentumah stated:

"Rest in peace Patriot."

Kobina Koomson stated:

"My condolences to the family."

Kofi Bonnah stated:

"My condolences to the bereaved family. May she rest peacefully in the bosom of the Lord."

The Facebook post is below:

Gospel music star Bernice Offei is dead

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote Bernice Offei who built a remarkable gospel music career over several decades, creating songs and albums that touched audiences across Ghana and reached beyond the walls of the church.

Her 2007 album, Life, earned her recognition at the Ghana Music Awards, including nominations and honours for Best Female Vocal Performance and Songwriter of the Year.

Some of her well-loved songs, including Hold On and Life Is Short, continue to attract listeners and remain among her notable recordings on streaming platforms such as Apple Music and Spotify.

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Source: YEN.com.gh