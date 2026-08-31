The University of Memphis ended its scholarship partnership with Ghana's Scholarships Secretariat over nearly $4 million in unpaid tuition fees

Close to 100 Ghanaian students have been barred from enrolling for the upcoming fall semester unless they secure alternative funding

The students risk academic dismissal, immigration complications and loss of accommodation if the debt remains unresolved

Close to 100 Ghanaian students enrolled at the University of Memphis in the United States are facing an uncertain academic future after the institution severed its scholarship partnership with Ghana's Scholarships Secretariat over unpaid tuition fees approaching $4 million.

The university has confirmed that Ghana's outstanding balance under the scholarship arrangement has reached nearly $4 million.

Close to 100 Ghanaian students enrolled at the University of Memphis in the US are facing an uncertain academic future. Credit: University of Memphis/Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

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The debt stood at $3.6 million in July 2025, and while Ghana made two payments of $1 million each in August of that year, the total owed subsequently climbed again.

University of Memphis President Bill Hardgrave had previously attributed the payment difficulties to Ghana's change in government and the knock-on effects on the national budget.

With the institution's fall semester now approaching, Hoodline reported that affected students have been told they cannot re-enrol unless they independently secure funds to cover their tuition obligations.

According to a statement from the university, the students had, through no fault of their own, unexpectedly become responsible for securing their own academic futures, though the institution said it had communicated options that could allow them to complete their degrees on campus.

Beyond academic disruption, the students face the prospect of complications with their immigration status if they fail to maintain the full-time enrolment required under their international student visas.

They could also lose their university accommodation and other associated support.

Ghana's Scholarships Secretariat has attributed the payment backlog to an ongoing audit and administrative processes within state institutions responsible for processing and transferring the funds.

A Partnership With High Academic Returns

The scholarship arrangement was established in 2023, following an initiative championed by Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II after his visit to the Memphis in May International Festival.

Under the agreement, up to 70% of scholarship places were reserved for Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics programmes, with the remainder allocated to graduate business studies.

Despite the financial dispute, the academic record of the affected students has been notable.

University of Memphis data cited in earlier reports put the average cumulative GPA of Ghanaian students on the programme at 3.75, with beneficiaries pursuing disciplines including science, engineering and business.

The Secretariat confirmed in July 2025 that an initial payment of $400,000 had been made alongside the processing of a further $1 million, yet the arrears have persisted.

For those students nearing the end of their programmes, the stakes are particularly high. The immediate challenge facing the affected group is securing alternative financial support or prompting government intervention before the new academic term advances further.

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Source: YEN.com.gh