Interior Minister Muntaka Mohammed Mubarak disclosed that at least 10 recruits were dismissed from Ghana's security services training schools

The affected recruits were caught concealing mobile phones despite a mandatory requirement to surrender all devices upon arrival at training institutions

Muntaka Mubarak made the revelation during a visit to Satafiya Islamic Senior High School in Kumasi, where he addressed prospective security recruits

At least 10 recruits have been dismissed from Ghana's security services training schools after being found in possession of mobile phones in violation of a standing directive requiring all devices to be surrendered upon arrival.

Interior Minister Muntaka Mohammed Mubarak confirmed the dismissals during an engagement with students of Satafiya Islamic Senior High School in Kumasi, where he spoke about recruitment standards and the expectations placed on individuals seeking to join the country's security services.

At least 10 recruits dismissed from Ghana's security services training schools. Credit: Ghana Immigration Service

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Muntaka Mubarak said the dismissed recruits had concealed their phones rather than handing them over as required, with some found hiding the devices in their pillows.

He described the dismissals as an unavoidable response to deliberate breaches of institutional rules, stressing that service in the security sector demands a demonstrable commitment to discipline from the outset.

"It was so vigorous that over half a million people applied. We ended up taking only 10,000. Indiscipline: people got there, and they were hiding their phones in their pillows. First, the moment you get to training school, they take all your phones," he said.

The minister expressed particular concern that some recruits sought to circumvent regulations only after having secured their places, arguing that compliance with institutional rules is a fundamental obligation, not an optional expectation.

Over 500,000 Applied in Latest Recruitment Exercise

Muntaka Mubarak also used the occasion to highlight the extraordinary level of competition in Ghana's most recent security services recruitment exercise.

More than 500,000 people submitted applications, yet only approximately 10,000 were selected to proceed to training, making the acceptance rate less than 2%.

The figures underline the scale of public interest in joining the security services and, by extension, the weight of the opportunity that the dismissed recruits forfeited through non-compliance.

The minister's remarks serve as a caution to students currently considering careers in Ghana's security sector, reinforcing that adherence to the rules of training institutions is treated as seriously as performance during the selection process itself.

GAF gives applicants a second chance

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that applicants who failed the Ghana Armed Forces 2025/2026 medical screening had been offered a rare second chance.

The Deputy Minister for Defence, Brogya Genfi, said candidates with curable medical conditions will be invited for a free medical review at a later date.

Those affected were urged to return to their designated centres to check the reasons for disqualification and seek treatment if necessary.

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Source: YEN.com.gh