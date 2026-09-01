President John Mahama raised Ghana's position on Cuba's economic restrictions at a high-level meeting in Belgrade, Serbia

Mahama argued that the longstanding measures imposed on Cuba contradict the principle of sovereign equality among nations

Ghana joins a growing number of countries that have formally called for an end to the restrictions, which date back to the early 1960s

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

President John Mahama has called for the removal of the economic, commercial and financial restrictions placed on Cuba, saying they conflict with the principle of sovereign equality between nations.

Mahama made the remarks during a high-level meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement held in Belgrade, Serbia, where he stated that Ghana remains concerned about the continued pressure on Cuba and its broader implications for international relations.

President John Mahama raised Ghana's position on Cuba's economic restrictions at a high-level meeting in Belgrade, Serbia. Credit: Donald J Trump/John Dramani Mahama

Source: Facebook

"Ghana reiterates its call for the long-standing economic, commercial and financial embargo against Cuba," Mahama said at the summit.

Ghana maintains longstanding diplomatic ties with Cuba and, through Mahama's address, has added its voice to calls from multiple countries and international bodies urging Washington to lift the measures.

The US first imposed economic restrictions on Cuba in the early 1960s, following the 1959 Cuban Revolution and the breakdown of relations between the two governments. The restrictions cover trade, investment and financial transactions, and have remained a persistent source of diplomatic friction between Havana and Washington for more than six decades.

Cuba and its allies characterise the measures as an economic blockade, while the United States refers to them as an embargo. The distinction reflects a deeper disagreement over the nature and legality of the restrictions under international law.

UN General Assembly Against the Measures

The United Nations General Assembly has passed resolutions by wide margins on multiple occasions calling for an end to the restrictions.

However, those votes carry no legally binding force over the United States, meaning Washington has been able to maintain the measures without being compelled to act by the international community.

Mahama's intervention at the Non-Aligned Movement summit underscores Ghana's position that such economic pressure is incompatible with the norms governing relations between sovereign states, and signals Accra's continued engagement on the matter at the multilateral level.

Mahama defends South African president

YEN.com.gh reported that Mahama previously criticised US President Trump over false claims of a genocide of white people in South Africa as well as land seizures. Mahama held that such comments were an insult to Africans

In an editorial in The Guardian, Mahama also said Trump’s 2025 ambushing of South African President Cyril Ramaphosa over claims of racial persecution was unfounded and insulting.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh