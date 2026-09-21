Abubakar Sedik, the DCE for Ahafo Ano South West District, reportedly died on Sunday, September 20, 2026, after a short illness

Sedik had attended a stakeholder meeting in Kumasi on the day of his death before returning to Mankranso complaining of body pains

His final documented public appearance was a site inspection on September 18, 2026, linked to the proposed 24-Hour Economy Market at Mankranso

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The last known public engagement of the late District Chief Executive (DCE) for Ahafo Ano South West, Hon. Abubakar Sedik, came to light after news of his passing on Sunday, September 20, 2026.

Last public appearance of Ahafo Ano South West DCE Abubakar Sedik surfaces after his sudden death. Image credit: MC Ishmael, Kessben TV

Source: Facebook

Sedik reportedly died after a brief illness, with his death sending shockwaves across the Ahafo Ano South West District and among the wider political community.

Abubakar Sedik's final day in Kumasi

On the day of his death, Abubakar Sedik had travelled to Kumasi to attend a stakeholder engagement convened by the Minister for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Hon. Mahama Ayariga.

The meeting brought together leaders of trader groups and centred on progress towards completing the Kejetia Phase Two project.

After the session concluded, the DCE made his way back to Mankranso, the district capital.

Shortly after his return, Sedik began experiencing body pains and was rushed to a hospital, where he subsequently died.

Sedik's site inspection among last public duties

Two days before his death, on September 18, 2026, Sedik had joined Ashanti Regional Minister Dr Frank Amoakohene and other stakeholders for a site inspection of a 12-unit classroom block at the centre of controversy over the proposed 24-Hour Economy Market project in Mankranso.

There had been public concern that the classroom facility could be demolished to accommodate the market development. Sedik addressed those concerns during the inspection, stating that no decision had been taken to tear down the structure.

He indicated the facility would instead be redesigned and incorporated into the broader market project.

The site inspection stands as one of his most recent documented public duties, with the Kumasi meeting on September 20 now understood to be his final known engagement before his death later that same day.

The Ahafo Ano South West District Assembly described Sedik as a hardworking DCE who served the people of the district with dedication and commitment.

Residents, political supporters and other stakeholders have expressed deep sadness over his passing, noting that he had continued to discharge his official responsibilities in the days leading up to his death.

Further details regarding funeral arrangements are expected to be announced by his family and the relevant authorities.

The Facebook video of Abubakar Sedik speaking at the site inspection is below.

Ashanti Regional Minister speaks on Abubakar's death

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Ashanti Regional Minister Dr Frank Amoakohene’s condolence message following the death of Ahafo Ano South West District Chief Executive Hon. Abubakar Sedik.

The sudden loss has left his family, constituents, colleagues and the Ashanti Region mourning an untimely death.

Dr Amoakohene’s tribute acknowledged Sedik’s public service and called for strength and comfort for those affected.

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Source: YEN.com.gh