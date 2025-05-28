President John Mahama has written an article critical of US President Donald Trump following his recent meeting with South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Mahama called Trump’s ambushing of Ramaphosa unfounded and an insult to all Africans.

Trump ambushed the South African president on May 21 by playing him a video that he falsely claimed proved genocide was being committed against white people in South Africa.

In Mahama's piece, published by The Guardian, he stressed the importance of upholding the truth.

"The US president’s claims of white genocide conflict with the actual racial persecution and massacres that took place during the two centuries of colonisation and nearly 50 years of apartheid in South Africa."

Mahama recalled the solidarity Ghanaianas showed in support of black South Africans during Apartheid and associated atrocities.

He noted the Sharpeville massacre and the Soweto uprising as examples.

Mahama further rubbished the suggestions that white South Africans were being persecuted by the black majority.

"Ramaphosa was blindsided by Trump with those unfounded accusations and the accompanying display of images that were misrepresented – in one image, pictures of burials were actually from Congo. Trump refused to listen as Ramaphosa insisted that his government did not have any official policies of discrimination."

Mahama ended the piece by noting that there were actual humanitarian crises that required the world's attention.

Mahama's full opinion article can be read here.

