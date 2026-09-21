Ghana's all-time top scorer, Asamoah Gyan, has taken up a new role within the Black Stars set-up

The former captain, who scored 51 goals for Ghana, will focus on player welfare and club relations

Gyan's appointment is expected to strengthen ties between the national team and players' clubs

Asamoah Gyan has been appointed to the Black Stars backroom staff in the newly created position of Clubs and Player Relations Manager.

Former Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan appointed onto the Black Stars backroom staff. Photo credit: @asamoah_gyan3/Instagram.

Source: Instagram

Asamoah Gyan secures new Black Stars job

The former captain, who netted 51 goals across his international career, per Transfermarkt, steps into a strategic role designed to build stronger connections between the national team, its players and their respective clubs.

His appointment also carries a player welfare and mentorship dimension, with Gyan expected to provide guidance and support to the current playing body.

In his new capacity, Gyan will act as the primary liaison between the technical staff, players and the clubs that release them for international duty, as noted by Ghanafa.org.

His responsibilities will include managing communication around player call-ups, addressing welfare concerns, and working to ensure smoother coordination between club obligations and national team commitments.

The role is specifically structured to ease the tension that can often arise when clubs and national associations negotiate over player availability, a challenge that has at times complicated Ghana's preparations for major tournaments.

A decorated career behind the appointment

Gyan led Ghana at three FIFA World Cup tournaments and captained the side at multiple Africa Cup of Nations editions, accumulating significant experience navigating the demands placed on players at the highest level of the game.

That first-hand knowledge, combined with his standing among the current generation of Black Stars players, is understood to be central to why the Ghana Football Association identified him for this position.

His transition into football administration marks a significant new chapter following one of the most celebrated playing careers in Ghanaian football history.

Newcastle players honour Asamoah Gyan

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Newcastle United forwards Anthony Elanga and William Osula paid tribute to Asamoah Gyan after scoring against Liverpool on August 23.

The duo celebrated by copying Gyan’s famous thumbs-up dance with Fatawu Issahaku, which went viral during the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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Source: YEN.com.gh