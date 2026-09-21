Germany's federal government published an official list of 11 shortage occupations eligible for an EU Blue Card under reduced salary conditions

Workers in the listed roles can qualify for the permit with a gross annual salary of €45,934.20, lower than the standard threshold

The occupations span healthcare, education, technology and construction, sectors facing persistent labour shortages across Germany

Germany has released an official list of 11 shortage occupations whose workers can obtain an EU Blue Card under more favourable salary conditions, opening a clearer route for skilled professionals seeking to live and work in the country.

Germany, under Chancellor Friedrich Merz, lists 11 shortage occupations that qualify for the EU Blue Card with a lower salary. Photo source: Jens SCHLUETER / AFP, thumb/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Workers in the designated roles qualify for the EU Blue Card at a reduced gross annual salary threshold of €45,934.20 (GHS 606,974.52) as of 2026, according to the German federal government.

Standard EU Blue Card applicants face a higher income requirement, making the reduced threshold a meaningful advantage for those employed in the listed fields.

Applicants must also secure approval from the Federal Employment Agency (BA).

Germany's 11 EU Blue card shortage occupations

The German federal government's list covers the following professional fields:

1. Manufacturing, mining, construction and distribution managers

2. Information and communications technology service managers

3. Professional services managers, such as childcare services, health services and education managers

4. Academic STEM professionals

5. Academic professionals in architecture, spatial planning and transport planning

6. Medical doctors

7. Veterinarians

8. Dentists

9. Pharmacists

10. Academic and comparable nursing and midwifery professionals

11. School and out-of-school teachers and educators

What EU Blue Card offers skilled workers

The EU Blue Card is a combined work and residence permit that allows highly qualified non-EU nationals to live and work in Germany and across other European Union member states.

Beyond the right to reside in the country, cardholders benefit from accelerated pathways to permanent residency and can bring family members through streamlined processes.

Germany's decision to focus on healthcare, education and technology reflects well-documented labour shortfalls in those sectors.

By lowering the salary threshold for workers in shortage roles, the country aims to position itself as a more competitive destination for skilled professionals from outside the EU, including those from African nations where emigration rates remain high.

Germany lets self-employed foreigners seek permanent residence after three years. Photo credit: fhm, BAY ISMOYO/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Germany lists conditions for permanent residence

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Germany’s pathway conditions allowing self-employed foreign nationals to apply for permanent residence after three years of running a business.

The settlement permit offers the freedom to live and work in Germany indefinitely without the renewal requirements attached to temporary permits.

Applicants must still meet four strict conditions, including proving their business is sustainable and that they can support themselves and their families without state assistance.

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Source: YEN.com.gh