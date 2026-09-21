Germany Lists 11 Shortage Occupations That Qualify for EU Blue Card With Lower Salary
- Germany's federal government published an official list of 11 shortage occupations eligible for an EU Blue Card under reduced salary conditions
- Workers in the listed roles can qualify for the permit with a gross annual salary of €45,934.20, lower than the standard threshold
- The occupations span healthcare, education, technology and construction, sectors facing persistent labour shortages across Germany
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Germany has released an official list of 11 shortage occupations whose workers can obtain an EU Blue Card under more favourable salary conditions, opening a clearer route for skilled professionals seeking to live and work in the country.
Workers in the designated roles qualify for the EU Blue Card at a reduced gross annual salary threshold of €45,934.20 (GHS 606,974.52) as of 2026, according to the German federal government.
Standard EU Blue Card applicants face a higher income requirement, making the reduced threshold a meaningful advantage for those employed in the listed fields.
Applicants must also secure approval from the Federal Employment Agency (BA).
Germany's 11 EU Blue card shortage occupations
The German federal government's list covers the following professional fields:
1. Manufacturing, mining, construction and distribution managers
2. Information and communications technology service managers
3. Professional services managers, such as childcare services, health services and education managers
4. Academic STEM professionals
5. Academic professionals in architecture, spatial planning and transport planning
6. Medical doctors
7. Veterinarians
8. Dentists
9. Pharmacists
10. Academic and comparable nursing and midwifery professionals
11. School and out-of-school teachers and educators
What EU Blue Card offers skilled workers
The EU Blue Card is a combined work and residence permit that allows highly qualified non-EU nationals to live and work in Germany and across other European Union member states.
Beyond the right to reside in the country, cardholders benefit from accelerated pathways to permanent residency and can bring family members through streamlined processes.
Germany's decision to focus on healthcare, education and technology reflects well-documented labour shortfalls in those sectors.
By lowering the salary threshold for workers in shortage roles, the country aims to position itself as a more competitive destination for skilled professionals from outside the EU, including those from African nations where emigration rates remain high.
Germany lists conditions for permanent residence
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Germany’s pathway conditions allowing self-employed foreign nationals to apply for permanent residence after three years of running a business.
The settlement permit offers the freedom to live and work in Germany indefinitely without the renewal requirements attached to temporary permits.
Applicants must still meet four strict conditions, including proving their business is sustainable and that they can support themselves and their families without state assistance.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Kofi Owusu (Entertainment Editor) Kofi Owusu is the Head of the Human Interest Desk at YEN.com.gh. He graduated from the African University College of Communication (AUCC) in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. He has over 5 years of experience as an entertainment journalist. He joined YEN.com.gh in 2024. He previously worked as a freelance writer for local and foreign outlets. He won the award for Best Entertainment Editor of the Year at YEN.com.gh in 2025. He has participated in several trainings, including Facebook and Google compliance workshops. You can contact him via email: kofi.owusu@yen.com.gh