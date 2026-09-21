Carlos Queiroz expanded Ghana's squad following medical withdrawals from several key players, including Mohammed Kudus

The 9 new additions span all positions, including defenders, a midfielder, and four forwards from clubs across Europe and Asia

Ghana faces Cote d'Ivoire, The Gambia in AFCON 2027 qualifiers, and Morocco in an international friendly

Black Stars head coach Carlos Queiroz has called up nine additional players to Ghana's squad after a number of initially selected players, including Mohammed Kudus, were ruled out due to medical concerns ahead of a busy fixture schedule.

The additions cover the Black Stars' upcoming 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying fixtures against Cote d'Ivoire and The Gambia, as well as an international friendly against Morocco.

Carlos Queiroz Adds 9 Players to Black Stars Squad After Kudus, Others Withdraw

Source: Getty Images

Carlos Queiroz adds 9 players to Black Stars squad

According to Ghanafa.org, four defenders have been drafted into the expanded squad.

Jonas Adjetey of German Bundesliga side VfL Wolfsburg and Alidu Seidu, who recently joined OGC Nice in France, are among those added.

Ebenezer Annan of Romanian club Rapid Bucharest and Rockson Yeboah, who plays for Spanish outfit Osasuna, complete the defensive additions.

In midfield, Rahim Ibrahim of Slovakian champions Slovan Bratislava has been brought in to bolster options in the centre of the park.

Queiroz has also handed opportunities to four attacking players.

Brandon Thomas-Asante, who was initially left out of the Black Stars squad, earns a place in the squad alongside Mohammed Fuseini of Derby County.

Benjamin Tetteh, plying his trade with UAE side Kalba, and Felix Afena-Gyan of Turkish club Igdir FK round out the forward additions.

Why Queiroz made 9 additions to squad

The withdrawals, led by Tottenham's Kudus, created significant gaps across multiple positions, prompting the coaching staff to cast a wide net across leagues in Europe and beyond to assemble a competitive group.

Ghana's upcoming fixtures represent critical points in the race to qualify for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations, with matches against continental rivals Cote d'Ivoire and The Gambia carrying significant weight in the standings.

Carlos Queiroz speaks on Kudus withdrawal

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Carlos Queiroz had spoken about Mohammed Kudus’ decision to withdraw from Ghana’s 2027 AFCON qualifying squad.

The forward initially joined the squad after featuring for Tottenham but later pulled out, despite early talks with Queiroz being positive.

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Source: YEN.com.gh