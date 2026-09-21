Mohammed Kudus turned down his first call-up under new Black Stars boss Carlo Queiroz during the current international break

The 26-year-old is only returning from a seven-month injury absence that caused him to miss the 2026 World Cup

Ghana faces Ivory Coast, The Gambia, and Morocco during the break, but Kudus is expected to sit out all three fixtures

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Tottenham Hotspur attacker Mohammed Kudus declined a call-up to the Ghana national team ahead of the 2027 AFCON qualifiers.

Mohammed Kudus rejects Ghana call-up to concentrate on regaining full fitness after his long injury lay-off. Photo by NurPhoto.

Source: Getty Images

Why Kudus rejected Black Stars call-up

Kudus chose instead to remain at Tottenham Hotspur's training base in Enfield as he continues to rebuild after a lengthy injury absence.

The decision was confirmed by Sun Sport, whose sources indicate that Kudus will not link up with the Black Stars despite being included in the squad named by head coach Carlo Queiroz — his first selection under the Portuguese tactician.

The 26-year-old is working his way back from a seven-month lay-off that kept him sidelined throughout the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

While he has returned to first-team action for Spurs in recent weeks, featuring in their last four matches and starting in an EFL Cup fixture against Liverpool, his rehabilitation is still ongoing.

Kudus' immediate focus is on strengthening his quads, gradually building his physical condition, and reclaiming a starting berth in Tottenham's first team.

The club and player are both wary of pushing his comeback too aggressively, and he is expected to remain in North London for the duration of the international window.

Kudus faces stiff competition at Tottenham

The urgency of Kudus' return has grown with Tottenham's recent recruitment activity.

The arrivals of Savio and Omar Marmoush have added significant competition on the right side of attack, the area of the pitch where Kudus has been most effective.

Securing his place in the starting XI will require him to be at his sharpest, making a cautious approach to his fitness essential.

Meanwhile, Ghana is scheduled to face Ivory Coast and The Gambia in their 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign during this break, as well as a friendly against African champions Morocco.

Kudus is anticipated to miss all three fixtures as he continues his measured return to full fitness at Spurs.

Before declining the call-up, the Nima-born talent provided an assist in Tottenham's 3-2 defeat to Aston Villa in the Premier League.

Mohammed Fuseini replaces Kudus

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Derby County forward Mohammed Fuseini had received a late call-up to the Black Stars squad for the 2027 AFCON qualifiers.

The 22-year-old was brought in after Mohammed Kudus withdrew from the squad.

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Source: YEN.com.gh