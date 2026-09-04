Ghana Afternoon Weather Outlook: GMet Lists Areas To Experience Rain and Thunderstorm on September 4
- Ghana Meteorological Agency issued its afternoon forecast for Friday, September 4, 2026, warning of approaching rainfall
- A weak rainstorm moving westward from Togo's northern border is set to reach parts of northern and transition Ghana by evening
- Southern Ghana faces mostly sunny skies, though the sea state has been declared rough
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The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has released its afternoon weather forecast for Friday, September 4, 2026, alerting Ghanaians to shifting conditions across the country as the day progresses.
A weak rainstorm currently sitting over the northern borders of Togo and Ghana is tracking westward and is expected to bring wet conditions to parts of the northern and transition zones during the afternoon and into the evening hours.
Residents in those areas are advised to take precautions as the system moves in.
Meanwhile, the southern parts of the country will experience predominantly sunny skies through much of the day, though cloud cover will build up intermittently.
Residents in forest zones and mountainous areas can expect slight rain or drizzle from late afternoon.
Temperatures rising, seas rough
GMet has noted that early morning and overnight temperatures will trend upward gradually across the country over the coming period.
Mariners and coastal communities should exercise particular caution, as GMet has classified the state of the sea as rough.
Fishing vessels and other watercraft are encouraged to observe all necessary safety protocols before heading out.
GMet has urged all Ghanaians to stay safe as the forecast conditions unfold across the country.
Read the afternoon weather update from the GMet on X below:
GMet's earlier weather update
Earlier in the day, YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghana Meteorological Agency had issued its morning forecast for Friday, September 4, 2026, covering weather conditions across the country.
Southern Ghana was expected to experience mostly cloudy skies, with mist and fog patches along coastal, forest and mountainous areas during the early hours.
Thunderstorms and rain were also forecast to affect parts of the northern, middle and transition zones from the afternoon into the evening.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Salifu Bagulube Moro (Human-Interest Editor) Salifu Bagulube Moro is a Current Affairs Editor at YEN.com.gh. He has over five years of experience in journalism. He graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2018, where he obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Communication Studies with a specialization in Journalism. Salifu previously worked with Opera News as a Content Management Systems (CMS) Editor. He also worked as an Online Reporter for the Ghanatalksbusiness.com news portal, as well as with the Graphic Communications Group Limited as a National Service Person. Salifu joined YEN.com.gh in 2024. Email: salifu.moro@yen.com.gh.