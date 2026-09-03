The Ghana Meteorological Agency released its afternoon weather forecast for Thursday, September 3, 2026

Southern Ghana faces mostly cloudy skies with rain or drizzle, while the north braces for thunderstorms into the evening

GMet also warned of rough sea conditions as temperatures are set to rise gradually across the country

The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has released its afternoon weather forecast for Thursday, September 3, 2026, painting a mixed but largely wet picture for the country as the day progresses.

Residents across southern Ghana should expect overcast skies to dominate through much of the afternoon, accompanied by the possibility of light rain or drizzle in most parts of the region.

The GMet releases list of areas in Ghana to experience rain this afternoon, September 3, 2026. Photo credit: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

However, GMet noted that brief sunny intervals are anticipated later in the afternoon, offering some respite before evening sets in.

Thunderstorms likely across northern Ghana

The northern half of the country faces a more intense weather picture, with thunderstorms and rain of varying intensities forecast to develop through the afternoon and persist into the evening hours.

Residents in those areas are advised to take precautions, particularly those travelling or engaged in outdoor activities during that period.

On the temperature front, GMet indicated that both early morning and overnight readings are expected to climb gradually across the entire country in the coming days.

GMet issues rough seas warning

Mariners, fisherfolk, and anyone with activities along Ghana's coastline should note that the agency has classified the state of the sea as rough.

Those with vessels at sea or planning to venture out are strongly advised to exercise caution and monitor updates from GMet closely.

GMet urged members of the public to stay safe as these conditions unfold throughout the day.

Read the afternoon weather update from the GMet on X below

Earlier weather update from GMet

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the Ghana Meteorological Agency issued its morning forecast for Thursday, September 3, 2026, warning of reduced visibility in some areas.

Mist, fog patches and slight rain were expected over coastal, forest and hilly zones during the early hours.

Thunderstorms and rain were forecast to develop across the middle, transition and northern sectors from the afternoon into the evening.

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Source: YEN.com.gh