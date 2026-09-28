Prophet Kofi Oduro addressed his congregation on Sunday, September 27, 2026, reacting to the arrest of Jessica Hartog and other suspects over an alleged illicit consignment

The Alabaster International Ministry founder questioned how suspects could rent in East Legon and pose as successful business people while allegedly engaged in unlawful activities

Prophet Oduro directed a stern warning at the ruling NDC government over the handling of the ongoing legal process, cautioning them against any attempt to interfere in the case

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Prophet Kofi Oduro has stepped into the public conversation surrounding the arrest of Jessica Hartog and several co-suspects, issuing a blunt warning to the NDC government and calling on young Ghanaians to think twice before envying lifestyles that may not be built on honest foundations.

Prophet Kofi Oduro reacts to Jessica Hartog's arrest over an illicit consignment, warns NDC Government. Image credit: Prophet Kofi Oduro, Serwaa Kyeretwie

Source: Facebook

The founder and leader of Alabaster International Ministry addressed his congregants on Sunday, September 27, 2026, where he spoke about the development and expressed concern about Ghana's growing reputation in connection with illegal activities.

Oduro questions some East Legon lifestyles

Prophet Kofi Oduro also questioned how some people rent in East Legon and engage in illegal activities while presenting themselves publicly as successful businesspeople.

According to the preacher, some individuals may establish businesses such as coffee shops in East Legon while allegedly engaging in unlawful activities behind the scenes.

Prophet Oduro urged young people not to envy individuals simply because they appear wealthy or successful, stressing the importance of working hard and maintaining integrity.

Prophet Oduro fires warning at NDC government

The preacher also directed a strong warning at the ruling NDC government, saying authorities must allow the legal process to take its course.

“War betide the government if they attempt to release them,” he said in the video.

His comments come after the arrest of Jessica Hartog, Desmond Koranteng Curiel, also known as Paul Kweku Yeboah or “Biggs”, Musah Atta, alias “Kromo”, and Kweku Okyere over an alleged illicit consignment linked to an international investigation.

A fifth suspect, Dutch national Jos Leijdekkers, also known as “Bolle Jos”, is reportedly at large. With an alleged illicit consignment in an international investigation.

The suspects have been arraigned, and the allegations against them remain before the court as they have been remanded in custody and are expected back in court on October 13, 2026.

Prophet Oduro's comments have since drawn attention on social media, particularly his warning to young people about admiring lifestyles that may be built on questionable sources of wealth.

The Facebook video of Prophet Kofi Oduro is below.

Jessica Hartog and fiancé chilling video resurfaces

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on a resurfaced TikTok video showing Jessica Hartog and her fiancé, Desmond Koranteng Curiel, known as Biggs, at an upscale restaurant.

The footage went viral days after the couple were arrested in connection with an alleged €225 million narcotics shipment.

The carefree scenes took on a different meaning following the arrests and the case’s links to wanted Dutch national Jos Leijdekkers.

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Source: YEN.com.gh