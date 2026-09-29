River Dayi overflowed its banks and inundated communities in Hohoe Municipality, with more than 400 homes affected by the flooding

Zongo community was among the worst-hit areas, with reports indicating that more than half of the community was submerged by floodwaters

Hohoe MP Thomas Worlanyo Tsekpo appealed for urgent support from organisations and stakeholders, warning that local authorities were overwhelmed

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More than 3,000 residents have been displaced following severe flooding in the Hohoe Municipality of Ghana's Volta Region, after the River Dayi burst its banks and inundated surrounding communities, with over 400 homes reported to have been affected.

River Dayi overflowed its banks and inundated communities in Hohoe Municipality, with more than 400 homes affected by the flooding. Credit: @etsedafeamekpor

Source: Twitter

Several settlements along the river's course bore the brunt of the disaster.

Zongo was identified as one of the most severely impacted areas, with reports indicating that more than half of the community was submerged as floodwaters spread rapidly through residential neighbourhoods, compelling residents to abandon their homes.

Displaced residents have since been relocated to temporary shelter, including school classrooms, as local authorities work to identify more appropriate accommodation.

The National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) and security agencies were deployed to assist with the evacuation of residents from areas considered most at risk.

Hohoe MP Thomas Worlanyo Tsekpo, speaking on Channel One TV on Monday, September 28, acknowledged the scale of the crisis and called on individuals, organisations and other stakeholders to provide urgent relief. "It's overwhelming. The MP and the MCE alone cannot; in fact, we are not able to. We are calling for support," he said.

The South Dayi MP, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, called on the state to expedite aid to affected persons in a post on X.

Floodwaters Continue to Rise Despite Halted Rainfall

Tsekpo also noted that the situation remained volatile, warning that water levels had continued to rise even after the heavy rains subsided.

That development has complicated emergency response efforts and raised concerns about the potential for further displacement if conditions do not improve.

He commended NADMO and the security services for their swift response in moving vulnerable residents out of harm's way, crediting their intervention with helping to prevent fatalities.

The Municipal Assembly and other local structures have come under considerable strain as they attempt to coordinate relief operations and provide for the needs of thousands of displaced persons.

Sustained external assistance has been identified as critical to managing the ongoing crisis.

Thunderstorm warning for Ghana

YEN.com.gh reported that a weak rainstorm system forming along the Togo-Benin border is expected to push westwards into Ghana, bringing clouds and rainfall on September 29.

Residents in southern Ghana should expect mist and fog in the early hours, with reduced visibility and slight rain likely in some areas.

Heavy thunderstorms of varying intensity are forecast for the middle, transition and northern sectors from late afternoon into the evening.

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Source: YEN.com.gh