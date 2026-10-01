Ghanaian lawyer Dr Sylvia Ama Adusu was sworn in as the first African woman judge of the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea (ITLOS)

She was elected on June 18, 2026, at UN Headquarters in New York, securing 130 votes from UN member states for the 2026 to 2035 term

Dr Adusu, a former Chief State Attorney, previously played a key role in Ghana's successful maritime boundary case against Côte d'Ivoire before the same international tribunal

Ghanaian lawyer Dr Sylvia Ama Adusu has been sworn in as a judge of the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea (ITLOS), becoming the first African woman to serve on the global maritime court.

Ghana's Dr Sylvia Ama Adusu is sworn in as the first African woman judge of the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea (ITLOS). Image credit: TV3 Ghana.

Source: Instagram

The swearing-in took place on Thursday, October 1, 2026, alongside other newly elected judges of the tribunal.

ITLOS is an independent judicial body set up under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) to settle disputes over the use of the world's oceans.

Based in Hamburg, Germany, the tribunal is made up of 21 judges elected by States Parties to the convention. Dr Adusu was elected on June 18, 2026, during the 36th Meeting of States Parties to UNCLOS at the UN Headquarters in New York.

She was one of seven judges chosen to serve on the tribunal for the 2026 to 2035 term.

According to Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, she secured 130 votes from UN member states.

Dr Sylvia Adusu sworn in as ITLOS judge

TV3 Ghana shared photos from the swearing-in ceremony on Instagram, describing it as a historic moment for Ghana.

In the photos, Dr Adusu was captured as she formally took up her new role. Her swearing-in makes her the first woman from Africa to sit on the ITLOS bench since the tribunal was established in 1996.

Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa had earlier described her election as another big win for Ghana.

Ghana's Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection also hailed her achievement as a major milestone for women's leadership.

The Instagram post in which Dr Sylvia Ama Adusu is sworn in as a judge of ITLOS is below.

Who is Dr Sylvia Ama Adusu?

Dr Ama Adusu is a seasoned Ghanaian lawyer with more than 30 years of experience at the Bar. She trained at the Ghana School of Law between 1991 and 1993 before building a career in public service.

Over the years, she rose to become a Chief State Attorney and head of International Law at the Office of the Attorney-General and Ministry of Justice.

In that role, she handled cases involving Ghana in foreign courts, international arbitrations and matters before the ECOWAS Court of Justice and the African Court.

She played a pivotal role in Ghana's successful maritime boundary case against Côte d'Ivoire before ITLOS and advised on the ARA Libertad case between Argentina and Ghana.

Ghanaian lawyers named among world's top litigators

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Ghanaian lawyers Ace Anan Ankomah and Nania Owusu-Ankomah Sackey were named in the 2026 Lawdragon 500 Leading Global Litigators guide.

The publication highlighted Ankomah's role as lead attorney for NML Capital in its dispute with Argentina, which involved proceedings before ITLOS.

Owusu-Ankomah Sackey was also recently appointed Vice President of the London Court of International Arbitration (LCIA).

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Source: YEN.com.gh