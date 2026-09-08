Former Ghana Publishing Company boss David Asante was captured travelling in a blue Pragya during a recent outing

The NPP politician looked comfortable throughout the ride and shared his experience after reaching his destination

His decision to use the popular commercial tricycle displayed humility and attracted attention from people around him

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Former Managing Director of the Ghana Publishing Company Limited, David Boateng Asante, has attracted attention after taking a ride in a Pragya.

Former government appointee leaves his luxurious vehicle to ride in a Pragya. Image credit: David Asante, partyboysblogg

Source: Facebook

A video circulating on social media captured the New Patriotic Party member seated comfortably inside the blue commercial tricycle during the short journey.

The footage suggested that the former government appointee temporarily left his Toyota Land Cruiser V8 behind and decided to experience travelling in the Pragya.

David Asante enjoyed Pragya ride

After arriving at his destination, David Asante carefully stepped out of the three-wheeled vehicle with a broad smile.

He appeared pleased with the experience and briefly interacted with some of the people around him before reaching for his wallet.

Speaking after the ride, he described sitting inside the Pragya as a pleasant experience.

Watch the TikTok video below:

“Sitting inside a Pragya is nice,” he said after alighting from the vehicle.

His reaction suggested that he enjoyed the journey despite being more accustomed to travelling in larger and more luxurious vehicles.

Former appointee displays humility

David Asante’s willingness to use a common means of transportation presented a humble side of the politician.

Pragyas have become an important mode of transport in several Ghanaian towns because of their affordability and ability to move easily through busy communities.

David Asante served as Managing Director of the Ghana Publishing Company from 2017 until leaving the position in 2025.

He is also known for his involvement in NPP politics and previously attempted to become the party’s parliamentary candidate for the Nkawkaw Constituency.

Dumelo debunks financial benefits of being MP

In a previous report by YEN.com.gh, Dumelo pushed back against the idea that serving as an MP comes with direct financial gain, insisting that people's motivations for seeking office vary widely.

Responding to a social media user's question about what drives people into politics, whether money, passion, or prestige, he said:

"People have different reasons for wanting to go to parliament... but money no dey inside like that."

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Source: YEN.com.gh