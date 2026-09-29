The European Commission has released official guidance outlining when and where non-EU nationals must submit their Schengen visa applications

The guidance covers three visa categories and specifies mandatory documentation, including medical travel insurance and proof of financial means

Application fees, processing timelines, and rules for reduced-rate applicants from specific countries are all addressed in the new guidance

The European Commission has published official guidance detailing the requirements non-EU nationals must meet when applying for a Schengen visa, covering everything from submission deadlines to documentation and costs.

The guidance, issued by the Commission's Migration and Home Affairs department, confirms that a Schengen visa allows non-EU citizens to stay within the Schengen area for up to 90 days within any 180-day period.

EU sets official rules for Schengen visa applications, and explains timelines, fees and documents. Photo credit: Anadolu/Getty Images.

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Applications fall under three categories: single-entry, multiple-entry, and airport transit visas for passengers connecting through Schengen airports without entering the public area.

When and where to apply for Schengen visa

The European Commission stipulates that applications must be submitted no earlier than six months before the planned travel date and no later than 15 working days before departure.

Travellers must lodge their application at the consulate of their primary destination country. Where multiple Schengen countries are on the itinerary with equal lengths of stay, the consulate of the first country to be entered handles the application.

Schengen visa documents, fees and processing

Applicants need a passport valid for at least three months beyond their planned departure from the Schengen zone.

Additional requirements include a completed application form, an ICAO-compliant passport photograph, and travel medical insurance covering emergency care, hospitalisation and repatriation.

Evidence of accommodation bookings, financial sufficiency, and ties to the applicant's home country are also compulsory.

The standard visa fee is €90 for adults and €45 for children between the ages of six and 12. Citizens of Armenia, Azerbaijan and Belarus qualify for a reduced rate of €35, while those from Cabo Verde pay €67.50.

Where applications are handled through an external visa centre, additional service charges may apply.

Standard processing takes up to 15 calendar days, though consulates may extend this to 45 days if further documentation or investigation is needed.

Family members of EU or European Economic Area citizens covered under the Free Movement Directive may qualify for an expedited process with no application fee.

Where an application is refused, the relevant authority is required to issue a written explanation citing the grounds for rejection, along with instructions on how to lodge an appeal.

Europe names 29 countries exempt from EES

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported previously that Europe was rolling out a major digital border change that would affect many travellers heading to the Schengen area.

However, citizens of a select group of countries would not have to go through the new registration process.

The exemption covered several European nations, while travellers from outside Europe faced new requirements at the border.

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Source: YEN.com.gh